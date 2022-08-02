Melinda Gates poses like ‘supermodel’ as she enjoys girls getaway to London with her daughter Phoebe

Melinda Gates posed as a ‘supermodel’ as she enjoys a girls trip to London with her daughter, Phoebe.

The Microsoft CEO flew her and her ex-husband Bill Gates’ youngest daughter, 19, to the English city and it looked like the mother-daughter duo was having fun modeling during the trip.

Phoebe shared a glimpse of their vacation in a video shared to her Instagram on Monday, in which her mother, 57, found various hip poses while touring the British capital.

“Mom: let’s take some pictures. OK supermodel,” she wrote at the beginning of the clip, before a montage of photos of Melinda flashed across the screen.

One showed the computer scientist standing at the popular restaurant Sketch with a big smile on her face, donning a pink striped top with a ruffled collar and puff sleeves. She paired the look with white pants.

In another photo, she was standing in front of a white building with her hand on her hip. In other photos, she kicked her leg up and leaned against the pretty architecture.

“My mother certainly knows best,” Phoebe captioned the message.

Bill and Melinda married in 1994 and were together for 27 years before announcing that they were divorcing in May 2021. They welcomed three children over the years, including Phoebe, Jennifer, 25, and Rory, 23.

The mother-daughter journey comes just weeks after Phoebe was subjected to a slew of racist abuse from trolls who criticized her for allegedly dating a black man.

The Stanford University student appeared to confirm she was dating the mystery man last month when she shared a few photos of herself on Instagram having fun with him.

However, dozens of people left nasty comments on the photos, with some criticizing her for dating a person of color and others accusing him of using her for money.

“Bill is about to break a vase against the wall,” one person commented.

“Bro becomes a millionaire in seconds,” added another.

Another said, “Now we know why Bill Gates has told his children they won’t inherit anything,” referring to Bill’s earlier disclosure that he will not be leaving most of his wealth to his children.

The Microsoft billionaire — who is one of the richest men in the world with an estimated net worth of $123.7 billion — announced at a TED conference in Canada in 2014 that he would instead donate most of his fortune to the foundation. will bequeath to his family.

That didn’t stop social media users from making sordid suggestions about Phoebe’s rumors of a new romance — with several urging the unnamed lover to “get her pregnant” and others joking that he “secured the bag.”

One person tweeted: ‘Her net worth is projected’ [to be] $130 billion. I don’t think he is her equal or that they do 50/50. Just my guess [though].’

Another chimed in: “Phoebe Gates has a black boyfriend, young brother won’t back down…BE GREAT.”

“If Phoebe Gates’ boyfriend is added to the joint bank account,” one person added, sharing a video of a black man doing a celebratory dance.

Another tweeted a video of a black man brandishing a gun as he hurls his car down a road, writing, “Phoebe Gates and her boyfriend stop at Bill Gates’ house for Thanksgiving.”