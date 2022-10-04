Melinda Gates opens up about 'unbelievably painful' divorce from Microsoft billionaire Bill

Melinda Gates has been candid about her “incredibly painful” divorce from Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates, explaining that “she just couldn’t stay in that marriage anymore,” as she shared her struggles to continue working alongside her former husband, even when she in the middle of the split.

Melinda, 58, and Bill, 66, tied the knot in 1994 and were together for 27 years before announcing their marriage would end in May 2021.

Now the computer scientist is candid about her decision to leave her husband of nearly three decades, telling Fortune magazine in a new interview that the COVID-19 pandemic has given her the “privacy to do what she had to do.”

“I had a number of reasons why I couldn’t stay in that marriage anymore,” she explained. “But the strange thing about COVID is that it gave me the privacy to do what I needed to do.

Melinda Gates has opened up about her ‘incredibly painful’ divorce from Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates (seen in 2018), explaining that ‘she just couldn’t stay in that marriage anymore’

Melinda, 58, and Bill (pictured in 2010), 66, tied the knot in 1994 and were together for 27 years before announcing their marriage would end in May 2021

“It’s incredibly painful, in myriad ways, but I had the privacy to get through it.”

While they were together, the couple welcomed three children over the years — Jennifer, 25, Rory, 23, and Phoebe, 19.

Now Melinda (seen last month) has opened up about her decision to leave her husband, telling Fortune magazine that the pandemic has given her the “privacy to do what she needs to do”

They also co-founded the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000, and even after they went their separate ways, the former couple continued to run the foundation together — which Melinda says helped her get through it.

“I kept working with the person I left, and I had to show up every day and be my best self,” she continued.

“So even though I may cry at 9 a.m. and be on a video conference at 10 a.m. with the person I’m leaving, I have to show up and do my best.”

She added that her “main concern” has always been “to protect her children” and that she is grateful that she and Bill have now “come on the other side.”

And going through the “painful” divorce, the philanthropist learned that “as a leader” she can do anything.

She said, “As a leader I learned that I could do it. It reminded me that the foundation is calling me to be my best.

“We are working with incredible partners around the world who also struggled during COVID.

“I had a number of reasons why I just couldn’t stay in that marriage anymore,” Melinda said (seen in 2021). ‘But the strange thing about COVID is that it gave me the privacy to do what I had to do’

While they were together, the couple welcomed three children over the years – Jennifer, 25, Rory, 23, and Phoebe, 19. The family is seen in 2017

“I was video calling a woman who had lost her father, and a week later she’s calling me right?”

Melinda previously told Good morning America that her and ex-husband’s “philanthropy” helped them get through their divorce, claiming it “held them together, allowed more grace” and “softened things up” during some of the most “difficult” aspects of the breakup .

“Our philanthropy actually called on us to get the best out of ourselves, even in the most difficult times behind the scenes,” she said in August.

“We were working on the details of the divorce and there was grief, but we both still showed up to the foundation.

“I think that kept us together and allowed for more grace during that period, and it’s smoothed out a little bit on the back since.”

Melinda, who worked as a general manager of information products at Microsoft until 1996, when she left the company to focus on raising her family, met Bill at a trade show in New York, and they became husband and wife in 1994.

After 10 years of marriage, rumors began to circulate that Bill was having an affair with a Microsoft employee.

They also founded the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and Melinda said she continued to work together on the foundation after the split, forcing her to be her “best self” every day.

She called it “incredibly painful, in myriad ways,” but added that “protecting her children” was her “main concern.” The family is in the picture in 2019

However, according to Melinda, that had nothing to do with why they decided to divorce.

“I definitely believe in forgiveness, so I thought we’d gone through some of that,” she said CBS Mornings in March.

“It wasn’t one moment or one specific thing that happened. There just came a point when there was enough that I realized it just wasn’t healthy, and I couldn’t trust what we had.”

When asked about his previous infidelity in May, the business magnate said: Today“I’ve certainly made mistakes, and I take responsibility.

“I don’t think it’s constructive to dive into the details at this point, but yes, I’ve caused pain and I feel terrible about that. I have a responsibility to hurt my family a lot.”

He added of their split: “The divorce is definitely a sad thing. It was a tough year. I feel good that we are all moving forward now.

“Melinda and I will continue to work together. It was sad and tragic, but now we’re moving in together.’

After their divorce, the couple reportedly split their combined net worth of $130 billion.