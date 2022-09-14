Melinda Gates attends NYFW with 19-year-old daughter Phoebe in a lace crop top and skirt

Melinda Gates 19-year-old daughter Phoebe took a walk on the wild side in a lace crop top and skirt as she and her mom attended New York Fashion Week side by side.

The mother-daughter duo both looked stunning on Michael Kors’ catwalk show on Wednesday. Phoebe rocked a matching cheetah print, lace shirt and skirt combo for the event, showing off her midriff in full.

She wore a jacket with the same pattern over the little belly shirt and paired the look with black strappy heels.

Melinda, 57, for her part, sparkled in a black flowing dress with a large belt around her waist. The pair seemed in good spirits as they entered the fashion event, smiling at photographers.

Melinda Gates 19-year-old daughter Phoebe took a walk on the wild side in a lace-up crop top and skirt as she and her mom attended New York Fashion Week side by side

The mother-daughter duo both looked stunning on Michael Kors’ catwalk show on Wednesday

Phoebe rocked a matching cheetah printed lace shirt and skirt for the event, showing off her midriff in full

She wore a jacket with the same pattern over the little belly shirt and paired the look with black strappy heels

It seems that the ex-wife of Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates has a close relationship with her teenage daughter, as they left for London, England, together last month.

Melinda, 57, for her part, shone in a black flowing dress with a large belt around her waist

Phoebe shared a glimpse of their vacation in a video posted to her Instagram on Aug. 2, showing her mother showing off various hip poses as she toured the British capital.

“Mom: let’s take some pictures. OK supermodel,” she wrote at the beginning of the clip, before a montage of photos of Melinda flashed across the screen.

One showed the computer scientist standing at the popular restaurant Sketch with a big smile on her face, donning a pink striped top with a ruffled collar and puff sleeves. She paired the look with white pants.

In another photo, she was standing in front of a white building with her hand on her hip. In other photos, she kicked her leg up and leaned against the pretty architecture.

“My mother certainly knows best,” Phoebe captioned the message.

Bill and Melinda married in 1994 and were together for 27 years before announcing that they were divorcing in May 2021. They welcomed three children over the years, including Phoebe, Jennifer, 25, and Rory, 23.

The NYFW visit comes two months after Phoebe was subjected to a slew of racist abuse from trolls who criticized her for dating a black man.

The Stanford University student appeared to confirm she was in a relationship with the mystery man in July, when she shared a few photos of herself on Instagram socializing with him.

However, dozens of people left nasty comments on the photos, with some criticizing her for dating a person of color and others accusing him of using her for money.

“Bill is about to break a vase against the wall,” one person commented.

“Bro becomes a millionaire in seconds,” added another.

Another said, “Now we know why Bill Gates has told his children they won’t inherit anything,” referring to Bill’s earlier disclosure that he will not be leaving most of his wealth to his children.

The pair seemed in good spirits as they entered the fashion event, smiling at photographers

Phoebe looked super fashionable as she attended the event in the revealing step

It seems that the ex-wife of Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates is quite close with her teenage daughter, as they flew to London, England together last month (seen together in 2018)

Phoebe shared a glimpse of their vacation in a video posted to her Instagram on Aug. 2, showing her mother showing off various hip poses while touring the British capital.

One featured the computer scientist at the popular Sketch restaurant with a big smile on her face, while another showed Phoebe drinking from a champagne glass at the diner.

The Microsoft billionaire — who is one of the richest men in the world with an estimated net worth of $123.7 billion — announced at a TED conference in Canada in 2014 that he would instead donate most of his fortune to the foundation. will bequeath to his family.

That didn’t stop social media users from making sordid suggestions about Phoebe’s rumors of a new romance — with several urging the unnamed lover to “get her pregnant,” and others joking that he’d “secure the bag.”

One person tweeted: ‘Her net worth is projected’ [to be] $130 billion. I don’t think he is her equal or that they do 50/50. Just my guess [though].’

Another chimed in: “Phoebe Gates has a black boyfriend, young brother won’t back down…BE GREAT.”

“If Phoebe Gates’ boyfriend is added to the joint bank account,” one person added, sharing a video of a black man doing a celebratory dance.

Bill and Melinda married in 1994 and were together for 27 years before announcing their divorce in May 2021. They welcomed three children over the years, including Phoebe, Jennifer, 25, and Rory, 23 (seen in 2019)

The NYFW visit comes two months after Phoebe was subjected to a slew of racial abuse from trolls who criticized her for allegedly dating a black man

The Stanford University student appeared to confirm she was dating the mystery man in July when she shared a few photos of herself on Instagram.

However, dozens of people left nasty comments on the photos, with some criticizing her for dating a person of color and others accusing him of using her for money.

Another tweeted a video of a black man brandishing a gun as he hurls his car down a road, writing, “Phoebe Gates and her boyfriend stop at Bill Gates’ house for Thanksgiving.”

Meanwhile, Melinda has pursued a number of new projects since she split from Bill in May 2021 after 27 years of marriage, and most recently announced a partnership with the Women’s Tennis Association.

The mother of three has also made strides in her personal life, revealing in March that she had “dipped her toe” into the dating world and that she “definitely” wanted to find love again in the future.

“You know, I dip my toe in that water a little bit,” Melinda said of her love life during an interview with CBS Mornings.

“I feel like I’m in a really good place. And I’m really excited about my life and about the world – the work ahead of us.’