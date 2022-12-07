Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Entertainment

Melina Vidler puts on a racy display in a thigh split dress at the AACTA Awards ceremony in Sydney

by Merry
Merry
Melina Vidler, 29, (pictured) turned heads in a sassy thigh-slit dress on the red carpet of the AACTA Awards in Sydney on Wednesday

Melina Vidler puts on a racy show in a thigh-slit dress while wearing $19,000 diamond earrings at the AACTA Awards ceremony in Sydney

By Jimmy Briggs for Daily Mail Australia

published: 08:42, Dec 7, 2022 | Updated: 08:57, Dec 7, 2022

Melina Vidler turned heads in a sassy thigh-slit dress on the red carpet of the AACTA Awards in Sydney on Wednesday.

The 800 Words actress, 29, stunned in Daniel Moore Couture’s stunning white gown, featuring cross-back straps and a plunging neckline.

She accessorized with $19,000 diamond earrings, silver strappy stilettos, and a white handbag.

To give her glamorous look a modern twist, her blonde mane was tied up in an asymmetrical bun with loose tendrils framing her face.

For makeup, the thespian emphasized her cheekbones with bronzer and drew attention to her eyes with rust-colored eyeshadow and fake eyelashes.

Ahead of the event, Melina shared a gallery of snaps and videos on Instagram and paid tribute to the stylists who helped her impress her fans.

“Wearing a custom dress by @danielmoorecouture the legend himself, with @fairfaxandroberts earrings worth more than a house in Sydney,” she captioned the photos.

Before long, many of her famous friends were complimenting her on her looks.

Actress Candice Dixon gushed, “OMGGGGGG STUNNING” as fashionable Donny Galella responded with several fire emojis.

Melina was the star of Channel Seven’s 800 Words and got top notch newcomer Logie in 2016.

She recently appeared in Baz Luhrmann’s new movie Elvis in the supporting role of Barbara-Vegas Penthouse.

The film, starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks, dominated the movie categories at this year’s AACTA Awards.

