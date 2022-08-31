Melbourne’s Port Philip and St Kilda makes embarrassing backflip on cycling lanes

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

An Australian city has scrapped a controversial bike lanes program after massive protests from local motorists outraged over their travel time.

The City of Port Philip in Victoria introduced a trial of pop-up bike lanes, in addition to speed bumps, bollards, concrete blocks and yellow markings on local streets.

However, residents of suburbs, including Port Melbourne and St Kilda, called the plans a “desecration” of roads.

Now the state government has agreed to change the plans, with one critic calling the change a “common sense victory.”

The plans were the latest example of Australian cities seemingly at war on drivers, after Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth all introduced 30kph speed limits to discourage cars from the inner city.

Residents of suburbs including Port Melbourne and St Kilda labeled the plans a ‘desecration’ of roads

State government has agreed to change plans, with one critic calling the change a ‘common sense victory’

In Port Phillip, Alan Fedda, executive director of the Department of Transport, said the council had listened to community feedback about the bike path.

“The changes we are proposing will help to balance the needs of the community and improve the safety of cyclists in the city of Port Phillip,” he said.

Port Phillip Councilor Andrew Bond praised the decision to scale back cycle paths.

“This is a victory for common sense,” he said. “But in addition to these, there are many other areas in our municipality that are of concern to our residents.

“I look forward to having these addressed in the near future.”

A July council meeting was hit by complaints from residents who said the bike paths were ill-considered, unsafe and a plague on the bay’s suburbs.

The program is part of a broader government plan to roll out lanes in inner municipalities.

Now the changes will see the trial end at Port Melbourne, which will also see the removal of concrete blocks and bollards.

In Port Phillip, Alan Fedda, executive director of the Department of Transport, said the council had listened to community feedback about the bike path

During the project, the department has regularly consulted with the municipality and is collaborating on the pop-up bicycle routes.

Last week, a controversial attempt to lower speed limits to 30 km/h in Brisbane residential areas was met with outrage from suburban workers, fearing their daily commute will disappear.

Greens councilor Jonathan Sriranganathan filed the motion to discourage motorists, claiming it will promote “vibrant public spaces and hubs of social activity.”

Identical schedules have also been tried in other Australian cities, including Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.