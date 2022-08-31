Melbourne’s Number 1 Driving School wants to hire female instructors after discrimination reports

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A Melbourne driving school has apologized for sexist marketing on its website that denigrates female instructors after it was reported to the Australian Human Rights Commission for discrimination.

Number 1 Driving School, a Chinese-speaking company based in Melbourne’s inner-city suburb of Carlton, faced harsh criticism in July for boasting about its all-male staff online and belittling female drivers.

“Female driving instructors are timid (and) weak,” the website says.

Driving School Number 1 shared an ad to hire two female driving instructors after it came under fire in July for calling women “weak and timid” (pictured, Driving School Number 1 teaches cars)

‘They spend most of their teaching time on secondary roads, cannot train intensively and their students often only improve very slowly.’

The school removed the section from its website after outraged local residents reported it to the police and the Australian Human Rights Commission for discrimination.

Now Driving School Number 1 has placed an advertisement looking for two female driving instructors ‘at the request of the general public’.

Driving School Number 1 shared an ad to hire two hardworking and passionate women who ‘have no bad habits’ (above)

“They must hold a Victorian DIA coach license, be committed to their job, endure hardship and work hard, be willing to bear pressure, be enthusiastic about driver training, be healthy and have no bad habits,” the ad says .

Andrew Wang, a spokesman for the driving school, said the original disparaging statement on its website was “very inappropriately worded.”

“We have published an apology on Xiaohongshu (a Chinese social media app) and we respect women’s equal rights at work,” he said. ABC.

Driving school critics said its apologies were not sincere and criticized the company for belittling female drivers

Mel Wang, who originally posted the school’s website on social media, said she was so beaten back by the discrimination that she didn’t know what to say.

“We’re living in the year 2022, aren’t we?” she wrote.

She responded to the company’s apology by calling it a superficial attempt to save face.

“They removed it (the copy) because so many people are reposting and trying to report them to authorities,” she said.

“I don’t think their apology was sincere.”

Ms. Wang said the school had threatened to take legal action against anyone who continued to post negative reviews online.

However, spokesman Wang said the comments were made by an individual employee who was demoted for making empty threats.