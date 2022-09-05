Melbourne’s Glen Waverley Football Club Mad Monday sex act shamed proud AFL club and suburb

It was an act so mean, so public, and so over-the-top that it will forever be linked to not just the club, but the entire suburb.

Located a stone’s throw from the famous VFL Park in southeastern Melbourne, Glen Waverley Football Club had had a grand 50-year history before a Mad Monday binge made headlines around the planet

On Monday, the club’s committee members, who had previously promised a solid public response about how the incident had been handled, bury their heads in the sand in hopes that what happened could be erased from history.

Wishful thinking. The effects of a couple of drunken footballers whose lewd antics in a suburban pub shocked the world will be felt for years to come.

In the great days of VFL Park, which hosted its last AFL game in front of 72,130 fans in 1999, such bizarre antics would never again be spoken of outside of club circles.

But in this age of cell phones and social media, what happened between two drunks at the Mountain View Hotel in Glen Waverley quickly went viral.

Patrons claimed the team smashed glasses inside and outside the pub, vaped inside, stole drinks from behind the bar and danced on tables.

They further claimed that bathrooms were damaged and covered in vomit and that players insulted other customers.

But what happened next to a pool table that day will add the Glen Waverley Football Club to every list of Mad Monday scandals for decades to come.

Glen Waverley Football Club players caused a stir at the Mountain View Hotel before filming a lewd act that went viral

Patrons and staff at the Mountain View Hotel were justifiably shocked at how the Glen Waverley Football Club players behaved on August 14

MAD MONDAY HALL OF SHAME Former Carlton and Brisbane attacker Brendan Fevola strapped on a sex toy and was pictured walking through Melbourne’s CBD. After the 2012 grand finale, the Canterbury Bulldogs urinated on their own grounds in full view of the media, before sparking controversy over obscene comments initially believed to have been directed at a female journalist. Brisbane’s Jason Akermanis was so exhausted after an outburst of Mad Monday that he was too drunk to attend the Brownlow Medal count. Former Central Coast Mariners player Andre Gumprecht insulted people when he dressed as Hitler during a Mad Monday frenzy in 2008. Former South Sydney coach Jason Taylor was decked out by David Fa’alogo after objecting to a jab in the guts. Taylor was fired because of the incident.

The story goes that one player lost a bet to another that he was forced to perform a sexual act in the pub.

That act, in all its depravity, was captured on video by another team member, whose decision to share the hilarity sent the footage going viral within hours.

The winner, dressed in a medal-adorned sea captain’s white coat, was filmed spreading his legs with his underwear spread downwards as the loser fell to his knees and performed the act.

‘Suck it’ was heard by a man yelling as another player dressed in convict orange went in to get a better look.

A young player wearing a Geelong jersey also seemed to enjoy the spectacle.

The 12-second video quickly spread in local football circles and was in the hands of Melbourne journalists the next day.

The story, which first appeared in Melbourne’s Herald Sunwas immediately picked up by national news sites before being splashed by the world famous celebrity website TMZ.

It wasn’t long before the New York Post published the story, as did a number of other news sites scattered around the planet.

Just typing ‘Glen Waverley’ into Twitter brings up countless tweets referencing the twisted antics of the Mountain View club.

Until now, the Glen Waverley Football Club has been revered as a club that spawned top AFL talent.

One of the Glen Waverley players lost a bet from his teammate – forced to perform the lewd act in the middle of a packed public pub

The Pickering brothers, both Justin and Michael, became champion soccer players with Richmond.

This year would usher in a new era for the club, with decorated VAFA coach Brett Gatehouse taking charge.

While the team itself didn’t have much to celebrate after finishing last in Division 3 of the Eastern League and being relegated to Division 4, the fallout from Mad Monday has caused more pain than losing on the pitch.

The club’s reputation is in tatters, with plenty of people posting the shoe online.

Over the weekend, vicious rumors started circulating that at least one of those involved had taken his own life.

Daily Mail Australia can reveal those rumors are false.

While many with an opinion online told filthy tales about the filth and depravity of Mad Monday, few, if any, seemed to happen while they were still in the pub.

Even rugby league star Joel Monaghan, who quit the Canberra Raiders after a photo of him ‘simulating sex with a dog’ was spread on social media, had the good sense to keep it at home.

The old stadium at VFL Park remains in place 23 years after it last hosted a crowd of AFL fans

Former Canberra winger Joel Monaghan was filmed engaging in a lewd sexual act with a dog after a 2010 Mad Monday bender

So outraged at the impact, Monash City Council Mayor Stuart James told Daily Mail Australia that the council had contacted Glen Waverley Football Club to make sure they knew exactly what it felt like.

“The Council is deeply disappointed and concerned about the incident that has occurred and finds the behavior completely unacceptable. This has been passed on to the club,” said Stuart.

Despite claims by the club that a council representative would attend an emergency meeting it convened this week to deal with the incident, Mr Stuart said no council representative did.

“We understand that a formal investigation is underway and it would therefore be inappropriate for us to comment further at this time,” he said.

Club chairman Matt Hollard told Daily Mail Australia on Monday that the team’s behavior over the past 20 years of club building was threatening to derail.

“As much as I am concerned about the players, I am the chairman of the football club – meaning everyone in the club – so my concern is huge and it is exhausting and we have to do our best to deal with a terrible situation.” he said.

Mr Hollard assured that those players, including the player who captured and shared the video, would face the music.

“Some consequences of their actions will be brought forward and discussed,” he said.

“There will be sanctions. And for us as a club if we’re not careful.’

Richmond’s Michael Pickering has been a poster boy for the Glen Waverley Football Club since the 1980s

Glen Waverley Football Club chairman Matt Holland forced to clean up public relations disaster after video shared by club members went viral

Holland said the club is deeply concerned for the well-being of everyone involved in the scandal, including those who had to endure the feral team.

Daily Mail Australia contacted the Mountain View Hotel on Friday, but the manager declined to comment.

“It has probably done more damage than anything in the football club’s 50-year history,” said Mr Hollard.

Mr Hollard said the club had provided support to the men featured in the video and further refuted reports that one of the men had been dumped on the spot by his wife.

“That’s absolutely not true,” he said.

Glen Waverley Football Club said in an earlier statement it would take “immediate action” against the players involved in both the lewd video and the destructive behavior.

“The committee has been made aware of an incident that occurred during the post-season celebrations of some of our senior players,” it said.

“While this took place outside the club and was not a club sanctioned event, we are extremely saddened and disappointed at the behavior of people who should know better.

“The club is taking immediate action to address the grave violation of our culture and values ​​that occurred in this incident.”

Club officials said all players involved would be disciplined, not just the couple who committed the sexual act.

“The individuals involved, along with the wider playing group, will be both disciplined and well-trained and advised, if necessary, on the type of behavior that members of our club expect,” it said.

“Along with the physical and emotional impact this has had on the families, club members, players and the wider community involved.”

But how the club sanctioned those involved remains a mystery, at least to the wider community.