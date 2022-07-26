Melbourne Zoo issues restrictions on visitors due to the Indonesia foot-and-mouth virus outbreak

Melbourne Zoo has put in place restrictions to protect its animals from an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in Indonesia, which threatens to affect Australia.

No domestic cases have yet been reported and Australia’s borders remain open, despite opposition pressure to close them.

Zoos Victoria said the risk of transmission to their animals was extremely low, but in an email to members they announced a series of protocol changes.

People who have recently visited Indonesia are asked to wait 48 hours before visiting the zoo, while those living with livestock – except horses – have been asked to avoid the visit altogether.

A public path along a trail where critically endangered Asian elephants roam between paddocks has been closed to ensure the animals don’t step into soil that could have been brought in from outside the zoo.

Additionally, visitor encounters with giraffes, kangaroos, and elephants are temporarily unavailable.

“We have put in place a number of containment protocols to ensure that our animals are safe and that this risk remains low,” said correspondence sent to members of the zoo this week.

Zoo staff are also taking precautions to ensure animals are protected and will follow the advice of the Department of Agriculture and the Chief Veterinary Officer in the event of an outbreak.

Calls to close the border to arrivals from Indonesia are damaging Australia’s agricultural reputation at a time when evidence suggests existing biosecurity measures are working, Agriculture Secretary Murray Watt said.

Federal government measures to prevent a foot-and-mouth disease outbreak on Australia’s coasts were stepped up this month.

Agriculture Secretary Murray Watt said all mail from Asia would be screened as contaminated meat products are a major concern.

“We have now increased our surveillance of mail from Indonesia and China so that every package is screened and we can identify potential biosecurity risks,” he said.

Indonesia is already struggling with the spread of foot-and-mouth disease, which was recently discovered in Bali, a popular holiday destination for Australian travelers.

If it hits Australia’s coasts, the disease is predicted to cause an $80 billion hit to the economy in a decade.