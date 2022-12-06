Melbourne worker plunges from crane cabin and gets stuck

Worker falls from the crane cabin and is stuck several floors in the tower suffering serious injuries
A worker was trapped several stories high after falling from a crane cab and sustaining serious injuries in Melbourne on Wednesday morning.
The man, believed to be the crane operator, fell from the machine’s cab at around 7:30am in Alphington and a rescue operation was launched to free him.
Aerial shots show him trapped in the metal tower of the crane with rescuers lifting him onto a stretcher.
‘Paramedics are currently on the scene. A high angle rescue is underway,” Ambulance Victoria said in a statement. She confirmed that the man had suffered lower body injuries.
