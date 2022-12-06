Wednesday, December 7, 2022
News

Melbourne worker plunges from crane cabin and gets stuck

by Jacky
The man, believed to be the crane operator, fell out of the machine's cab at around 7:30am in Arpington, Melbourne.

By Danyal Hussain for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 23:03, December 6, 2022 | Updated: 23:23, December 6, 2022

A worker was trapped several stories high after falling from a crane cab and sustaining serious injuries in Melbourne on Wednesday morning.

The man, believed to be the crane operator, fell from the machine’s cab at around 7:30am in Alphington and a rescue operation was launched to free him.

Aerial shots show him trapped in the metal tower of the crane with rescuers lifting him onto a stretcher.

‘Paramedics are currently on the scene. A high angle rescue is underway,” Ambulance Victoria said in a statement. She confirmed that the man had suffered lower body injuries.

