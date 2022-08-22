Melbourne woman preparing for holiday where her boyfriend was set to propose tragically killed

<!–

A young woman tragically died in a car accident just days before a dream vacation abroad where her boyfriend was planning to propose.

Georgia McDonald, 30, of Ferntree Gully in south-east Melbourne, drove home Friday from her university in Wagga Wagga, NSW, where she had just six weeks to go before graduating as a dental hygienist.

She was involved in a collision with a silver Chevrolet ute in Glenburn, just 45 minutes from home, and died of her injuries.

Her partner, Tom Van Staveren, was set to pick up her engagement ring on Saturday before the couple set off on Sunday for a romantic trip to Bali, where he would fall to one knee.

Georgia McDonald (pictured left) died tragically in a car accident on his way home from university on Friday – just days before boyfriend Tom Van Staveren (right) was supposed to propose to her while on holiday in Bali

Family and friends have started GoFundMe to pay the funeral expenses for the young woman remembered as “beautiful, intelligent and kindhearted.”

“Georgia was soon to be proposed to by Tom while on holiday in Bali, he came to pick up her perfect engagement ring on Saturday morning before leaving on Sunday,” Tallula Galea posted to the online fundraiser.

“This made the romantic vacation so much more exciting for her. Georgia was six weeks away from graduating as a dental hygienist, which was her dream, she already had a job in a clinic where she worked for 10 years.

“She worked so hard, excelled in her grades, her teachers said she ‘exceeded expectations,’ and her patients loved her.”

Ms McDonald was involved in a collision with a ute just 45 minutes from her home in south-east Melbourne

The fundraiser has already received more than $20,000 in donations as the local community and strangers gather around Mrs. McDonald’s loved ones.

“The response has been overwhelming, the goal has been achieved, all excess funding goes to Rachel, Georgia’s mother. To support Georgia’s dream and allow her mother to retire,” Ms. Galea wrote.

“Georgia’s wonderful family and friends, she loved you so much. Georgia has left so many people who loved and adored her for her beautiful smile and constant laughter.

“Georgia’s love didn’t discriminate, she shared her love with everyone. The impact she made on everyone she crossed paths with will never be forgotten.’

Her heartbroken boyfriend also posted a short message asking people to help them say goodbye to the love of his life the right way.

“With the sudden and tragic passing of my fiancé-to-be, Georgia, I kindly ask for your generosity to help cover the cost of her memorial rather than give flowers so that we can give my beautiful girl the farewell she deserves,” , said Mr. Van Staveren.

She had studied to become an oral health therapist and was only six weeks away from completing her qualification

The 42-year-old man driving the ute stopped after the crash and was not injured.

The Victoria Police Department confirmed that they are currently investigating, but no charges have been filed yet.

“The exact circumstances of the collision have yet to be determined and the investigation is ongoing,” the police said in a statement.

People who witnessed the incident or have dashcam footage are asked to contact police.