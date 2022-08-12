Melbourne woman claims she was ‘coughing up blood’ after eating at Nando’s

<!–

A Melbourne woman said she was coughing up blood and unable to speak or swallow for a week after a terrible Nando’s meal.

Madison, 30, swallowed a sharp object while eating a paella at the popular fast food chain before choking.

After ten hours in the hospital, the businesswoman emailed Nando’s to tell them what had happened.

She got a response a week later and was only offered a $13 voucher as compensation.

Business owner Madison said she swallowed a sharp object while eating a Nando’s paella (pictured) before coughing up blood in the bathroom moments later

Madison said she spent ten hours in Melbourne’s Alfred Hospital (pictured) after swallowing the sharp object

She described what happened and said the piece of glass “slit her throat.”

“It was super sharp. It went down the middle of my esophagus and it felt like it was stuck there,” she said 9News.

She coughed up blood as she tried to raise the object again and was unable to speak due to the pain.

“I couldn’t speak — every time I said something, it felt like a piece of glass slitting my throat.”

Her father took her to Alfred Hospital in Melbourne, where she had an X-ray, a camera in her throat and a CT scan – but nothing was found.

Doctors said the object could have gone down her throat, but offered to put her to sleep while they investigated further.

But she said she didn’t want to go to the theater because there were a lot of urgent operations.

She left the hospital after ten hours, but was unable to speak or “barely swallow” for a week.

“Every time I moved my tongue, it felt like something was being pierced into my throat,” Madison said.

She said that for a week after the ordeal, every time she moved her tongue, it felt like something had pierced her throat (pictured, a stock photo)

Nando’s said it was “very sorry about the incident” but Madison said she doesn’t think she’s taking the situation seriously (pictured, a popular Nando’s meal)

She emailed Nando’s to tell them what had happened before she was offered the compensation.

The chain told her that it was conducting an internal investigation into the incident and that it was “very sorry.”

Nando’s also said it hoped the voucher was sufficient and thanked her for her patience and understanding.

Madison said getting the voucher was insulting and almost comical, saying she didn’t think the fast food chain was taking it seriously.

She added that she needs to see an ear, nose and throat specialist because a month later she still has discomfort — an appointment costs about $240.

She said she won’t eat there again.

A Nando spokesperson said his response to what happened could have been better and will take steps to improve.

“Nando’s takes food safety extremely seriously and has an internal team dedicated to reviewing, investigating and answering such questions,” a spokesperson told 9News.