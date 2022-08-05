Melbourne weather: ‘Alien-like’ clouds spotted in the sky

Residents are stunned after discovering a bizarre cloud formation taking shape in the sky.

The strange clouds formed over Melbourne Airport on Thursday evening.

The clouds seemed to hang and clump together to form small pockets.

Photos of the clouds were uploaded to Facebook, where social media users were impressed by the striking formations.

“Absolutely amazing,” one person wrote.

Another said: ‘My favorite kind of clouds to see…nice pictures’.

Some made ironic attempts to identify the formation.

‘A technical term would be popcorn clouds!!!’ one wrote.

“Just like the movie… ‘Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs’ lol,” said another social media user.

The formation is known as a mattamus cloud – a term that comes from the Latin word “mamma” and translates to “udder” or “breast.”

The Bureau of Meteorology explains that the clouds form in descending air and often precede a downpour, thunderstorm or hailstorm.

‘When air comes down, the water in the air evaporates,’ explains BoM on its website.

‘Under certain atmospheric conditions, this evaporation leads to greater downward movement of air, pulling the cloud downward.

“The result of this is the sagging projections at the bottom of a cloud known as mammatus.”