Melbourne Victory manager Tony Popovic breaks silence on A-League sanctions after Western United defeat

Western United have survived the reduction to 10 men to beat Melbourne Victory 1-0 and sink the boot further into their shaky A-League men’s rivals, as Victory manager Tony Popovic breaks his silence on the Penalties against your team.

Winning marquee Nani was a surprise absence with hip and hamstring problems, and Josh Risdon’s header in the first minute of first-half stoppage time was enough to make the difference at AAMI Park.

The defeat capped 10 days of terror for Victory after their fans violently invaded the pitch on December 17, forcing the derby against Melbourne City to be abandoned.

Technically, only United fans and members were allowed to attend Monday’s game under the provisional sanctions imposed on Victory.

There were some fans wearing Victory jerseys in the stands, but their active area was blocked off with tarps, while the first five rows at each end of AAMI Park were also blocked off.

Other Victory fans bragged on social media about sneaking into the stadium to watch the game.

One fan posted a video on Facebook sitting inside the stadium and wrote: ‘What a vibe.’

Another Victory fan wrote: “There are people in full Victory tops and scarves that they let in.”

The winning coach, Tony Popovic (pictured), told reporters the game felt like it was being played with COVID-19 crowd restrictions.

Many other Victory supporters bragged on social media that they had purchased Western United memberships just to attend the match.

“It felt like some of those games you played with the COVID-19 (crowd) restrictions. It is what it is right now,” Victory coach Tony Popovic told reporters.

‘We can’t use that as an excuse for what happened today. We had 45 minutes to come back in the second half, but we didn’t.

United scored when James Troisi converted a corner and the Victory Kadete full-back went up to head in, but the ball went over him to an unmarked Risdon at the far post, who headed in the easiest of goals. .

But Victory manager Tony Popovic was outraged by a clear Risdon offside which the referees ruled before the corner kick.

I’m not quite sure what we have to do now. Do we, when the player runs with the ball into the box, just get out of the way and say ‘let’s take a chance? If he shoots and scores, will the VAR intervene? Popovic said.

‘He is running towards the goal. That is a scoring opportunity. The VAR must intervene.

Offside of three meters, running towards the goal, they take a corner and score from a corner. So it’s the previous decision. That is the key.

United are now just one point out of the top six and three points out of fourth-place Central Coast.

“They will tell us otherwise, and I am sure the APL will go out and post another video and try to tell me again where I went wrong with this decision. But that is a clear offside and a bad decision, very bad.

Popovic had expected Nani to take on Central Coast on New Year’s Eve, but Roderick Miranda seems less likely.

United’s second win in a row was a brave one, given the sending off of Nikolai Topor-Stanley on 32 minutes, when he recklessly jumped into a challenge with the ball with Chris Ikonomidis, catching the Victory winger in the stomach with his studs.

