Melbourne, Victoria weather: Daniel Andrews announces disaster payments

Residents of Victoria were forced to evacuate their homes due to the flooding crisis lump sum payments will be offered, This has been announced by Prime Minister Daniel Andrews.

Melbourne residents were ordered to evacuate their homes on Friday, along with hundreds in regional areas inundated with flooding.

Affected adults will each be eligible for a payment of $560 with an additional $280 per child.

“It’s about getting people through the immediate challenge of not being in their homes because their property has been flooded,” the premier told ABC’s Virginia Trioli on Friday.

‘(The payment) covers food, shelter, medicine and things like that.’

Affected residents can already apply from Friday

“We are hiring additional staff and getting those payments made as quickly as we can,” Andrews said.

The Melbourne suburbs of Maribyrnong, Benalla, Wedderburn, Seymour, Carisbook and Rochester are the areas of greatest concern to authorities on Friday.

