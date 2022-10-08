Melbourne undertaker Martin Masson reveals odd songs asked for at funerals

Even after 16 years in the funeral business, Martin Masson still gets some surprising calls, especially when it comes to the songs families use as their final musical tribute.

As the closing track for a cremation service, a family memorably chose John Farnham’s ‘Burn for You’.

“It probably wasn’t the choice of music,” Mr Masson wryly told Daily Mail Australia.

Other unusual choices have been the rock anthem ‘Stairway for Heaven’, Monty Python’s ‘Always Look on the Bright Side of Life’ and perhaps more troubling for the soul the late ACDC’s ‘Highway to Hell’.

With Mr Masson managing director of Tribute Funeral Services in Melbourne’s western suburbs, it’s no surprise that AFL club songs are also favorite requests.

Mr Masson (pictured left) is managing director of Melbourne’s Tribute Funeral Services

Unfortunately, Mr. Masson has to tell those who want both a footsong and a Catholic service that the two do not go together – only sacred or some classical music is generally allowed in a place of worship.

Sir. Masson said in his job he got to see “the best and the worst of humanity”.

“We’re a bit like emergency services, we see people in a time of stress,” he said.

‘You get some families who are really excited, and you get others who have no idea what they want or need to do. You have to hold their hand through the whole process.’

The John Farnham song ‘Burn for You’ as the closing track for a cremation service was one of the more memorable musical requests

He said that burials revealed the nature of family relationships.

“Some are quite jovial,” he said.

“They say ‘mom is 98 and she’s lived a long life and she’s amazing. It’s been an amazing time she’s had and we’re thankful she didn’t suffer.”

‘But sometimes you have the family who are just there for each other.

‘I’ve only once had to slam my hand on the table and ask a family to get out because they were just arguing over the table.

‘They were more interested in when the will was going to be sent and how quickly they could get the money and then lay their loved one to rest.’

Sir. Masson (pictured right) said working in the funeral industry could be very rewarding by providing a welcome service to those in need

Sir. Masson cautioned that, like families, not all funeral services were the same, with some operating with just a website and a cellphone.

“We call them ‘bottom feeders,'” he said.

“They depend on the company that runs the mortuary, they depend on hiring a hearse from another undertaker.

‘They try to offer cheaper prices but some of them don’t, they end up charging more than the more established organisations.’

Masson mentioned an exposé about dodgy practices in the funeral industry that the ABC investigative program Four Corners ran in 2019.

“Very little has changed since then,” he said.

Sir. Masson said dealing with those experiencing grief was very revealing of the best and worst of human nature

“In fact, it has gotten worse with the industry and the way it is managed.

“Today you can just fill in a form and call yourself an undertaker.

‘People in society are very vulnerable at the time of the passing of a loved one.

“The average player doesn’t do their homework, they just call the number closest to them or pop up on Google as the biggest and the best and they don’t know any different.

‘If it all goes pear-shaped for them, they’ll be left out in the cold. That’s what some directors do and get away with doing all the time.’

“Going “pear-shaped” can mean operators not doing proper mortuary preparation, not dressing the person for the service, or even squeezing someone into a casket that’s too small.

“Hollywood has a lot to answer for the way morgues are portrayed,” Mr Masson said.

Mr Masson runs an independent funeral home in Melbourne’s western suburbs

‘When you transfer people from the coroner, you have to undress them and prepare them for a funeral and dress them in something the family may have provided.’

Worryingly, the cheap operators find another way to cut corners when trying to get rid of bandages or dirty clothes.

“Some of the industries dispose of all their medical waste in cremations,” Mr Masson said.

‘Instead of paying to take medical waste, they just put it in the coffin. It goes out of the crematorium and is burned.

“That’s just how the industry works. There are the ethical providers who maintain their standard.

“But there are the Dodgy Brothers, like any industry, who are just there to make a dollar and don’t care how they do it.”

Sir. Masson said the funeral industry is an industry he ‘fell into’ when he was made redundant in 2006

“I was in my late 40s and I needed a job,” he said.

‘There wasn’t much out there for my age group with my limited experience running a business and no high school diploma.’

“So I hunted around and after a few months I saw an ad for an undertaker with a company called Nelson Brothers.”

When Mr Masson first applied to work at a funeral home, he hoped to drive a hearse, which is considered one of the ‘coolest’ jobs in the industry

He applied to drive rust trucks.

“The perception around then, and still is, ‘it’s a pretty cool job, driving and you make a bit of coin, a crossing job,'” he said.

The company hired him but as a funeral director instead.

After doing that and other jobs around the home, he left to start Tribute Funeral Services in 2012.

Before entering the business, Mr. Masson’s only experience with funerals was attending a family.

However, he had previously worked in the family business that made artificial limbs for amputees.

Undertakers, like doctors, need to separate themselves emotionally from their work, Mr Masson said

He said experience fitting prosthetics meant he wasn’t delicate.

It even introduced him to ‘the different stages of grief’ that people go through when they lose a limb.

Sir. Masson said undertakers needed to professionally detach their emotions from their work.

“You learn to separate yourself much like the medical fraternity,” he said.

‘You have a game face and separate yourself from the family in a way. You’re there to guide, you’re there to help and assist them as much as you can and refer them to whatever services they may need.’

However, there was one type of funeral that often penetrated his emotional defenses.

“When you do funerals for young people, and especially where it’s a suicide and it’s a young person – it really hits home,” Mr Masson said.

‘We have a real problem in this country with suicide.’

He said it was difficult in these circumstances not to think about his own three sons, especially when they were in their teens.

Families who lost young people to suicide were often left devastated.

“They’re still at a loss as to why,” Mr Masson said.

“It’s often a case of ‘what might have been’ if they would only be able to talk to someone and avoid it.

‘Unfortunately, it is often out of the blue.

‘Talking to some of the parents who say their child was fine when they dropped siblings off at school or whatever.

‘Then they found them in the backyard or the garage. It is devastating.

Quite often, families are confused about who they want to lead a service, whether it is a public service or religious. That’s why we do what we do’.

As an independent operator Mr Masson prides himself on his business and providing a caring service that can sometimes be lacking in the cash-driven operations of the larger chains that dominate the industry.

“The funeral industry, the majority of people in the industry are there because they want to be there and they service that need for families that they tend to ‘adopt,'” he said.

‘It’s more the interaction and the warm and fuzzy feeling you get when you do everything right and the family thanks you at the end of the day.

‘As they walk out the door they say “thank you so much, you’ve been amazing and I hope I never see you again”.’