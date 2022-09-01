Melbourne Tinder swindler who stole $100,000 from women he met on dating apps still blames victims

<!–

A man who scammed more than $100,000 from women he met through dating apps continues to blame his victims, a court has heard.

Christopher Alan Collins, 33, has pleaded guilty to 24 charges, including financial deception, fraud and theft.

Between January 2020 and early 2021, the Melbourne man abused three women he met on dating sites, including Tinder and Oasis.

After meeting his victims, he would boast that he was a professional gambler and then convince them to open online gambling accounts, court documents reveal.

Collins stole more than $100,000 from his victims after fraudulently gaining access to their bank accounts. He would then transfer the money to online gambling sites including Sportsbet, TAB and bet365.

He used one of his victim’s phones while she was dancing in a Richmond pub, transferring $72,000 from her internet banking to a gambling account.

He told another victim, emotionally shattered by the financial consequences of the crimes, that he had a friend in America who could help her get the money back. This never happened.

Collins has paid $10,000 to the Melbourne Magistrates Court since June after an injunction for damages, the court heard Wednesday.

Magistrate Cecily Hollingworth said a recent psychological report had raised several “red flags,” including that he had no empathy for his victims.

“He still blames the victims to some extent for what happened here,” she told the court.

Collins’ attorney Domenic Care attributed this to his “psychological makeup,” as he said his client had been diagnosed with a personality disorder.

He said Collins also had severe gambling addiction, ADHD, and PTSD.

Ms. Hollingworth pointed out that the psychologist had noted that Collins had a bad attitude towards women and said she would like him to complete a behavior modification program for men.

Collins was remanded in custody and will appear in court for sentencing on September 9.