Melbourne tenant divides internet after being charged $120 property charges for wall markings

A renter’s outrage over their real estate agent paying a fee to remove stains from a wall has divided the internet.

The Melbourne tenant was initially upset about the $120 damage bill after leaving a property they had rented for two years.

They took to Reddit this week to solicit the views of fellow tenants.

“Just moved in and the agent asked $120 to fix the wounds. Drop off?’ she captioned the photo of the damage to a wall in the living room.

Some agreed that the landlord should have paid for the damage, as it was “normal wear and tear on the property” that tenants are not required to pay under tenancy laws.

But many others jumped to the landlord’s defense, insisting that $120 was very fair.

An outgoing tenant in Melbourne was charged $120 for this damage to a wall (pictured)

“Plaster needs to be patched up and then painted, most likely the whole wall so it doesn’t look like it’s been patched up,” one wrote.

Another added: ‘Paying a painter to do that plus travel to and from another job. $120 doesn’t come close. Hopefully the estate agent has a handyman who can do it.’

Some suggested that the tenant got off lightly.

“Wondering why you thought this was a rip off, really it’s just the cost of living in a country with a reasonable minimum wage,” another wrote.

The renter admitted in the comments that they caused the damage to the wall.

Others suggested that the tenant could easily have repaired the damage himself.

“A little toothpaste and a spatula will take care of the scratches (but even real Polyfilla costs about $6 a jar). Then you just need some touch-up paint to cover it up. It’s a 15-minute touch-up,” one lifelong tenant posted.

Another added: ‘Easy to do yourself if you want to save money. Skimcoat, sand and paint.’

A third wrote, “Why didn’t you just fill it in yourself before they saw it?”

The tenant’s report that they were being charged $120 sparked a divided response online

Many believed that $120 to repair the wall was reasonable given the extensive process

Some people said it would have been cheaper and easier for the renter to fix the wall

Others argued that the damage should have been considered normal wear and tear.

“Maybe I’m misinformed, but a past agent told us that something like this would fall under wear and tear if it’s been five years or more since the wall was painted,” one wrote.

Another added, “If the rest of the place is fine and this person has at least a 12-month lease, it’s pretty worn.”

Helpful viewers shared their step-by-step DIY guide to repairing the damage.

“Everything will cost you about $30-40 and you can use this for years on all your rental properties. Good for small holes or dents like this one. Great for peace of mind when moving,” one wrote.

The Reddit author later thanked everyone for their input and admitted the fee was fair.

“As someone with no experience in maintenance services, the $120 cost came as a surprise for the small cuts, not knowing the cost of materials and the amount of work involved,” they said.

Some argued that the property manager should have considered the damage normal wear and tear (stock image of a real estate agent with tenants)