Melbourne teen Bianca Jones dies after methanol poisoning in Laos

Melbourne teenager Bianca Jones died in hospital after drinking poisoned alcohol during the trip of a lifetime with her best friend in Laos.

The 19-year-old is the fourth person to die in a suspected mass poisoning after drinks were laced with methanol and served to guests at Nana Backpackers Hostel.

Jones had been on gap year vacation with her best friend Holly Bowles, who is still fighting for her life in hospital, when they both fell ill on November 12.

Earlier Thursday, the US State Department confirmed the death of a US citizen, 56, in the popular partisan town of Vang Vieng in Laos.

Two Danish women in their 20s are also understood to have died, while lawyer Simone White, 28, from the UK, has been named as another poisoning victim.

Ms Jones’ devastated family confirmed her death in a statement.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news that our beloved daughter and sister, Bianca Jones, has passed away,” the statement said.

‘She was surrounded by love and we take comfort in knowing that her incredible spirit touched so many lives during her time with us.

Pictured are Australian best friends Holly Bowles (left) and Bianca Jones (right).

‘We want to express our deepest gratitude for the overwhelming support, love and prayers we have received from all over Australia.

‘The kindness shown to our family during this unimaginable time has been truly humbling. We kindly ask for privacy as we navigate our grief and begin to heal. Thank you for respecting our family’s space.

“With my sincere thanks, Mark, Michelle and Lachlan Jones.”

Jones and Bowles had booked a four-night stay at Nana Backpackers Hostel, where they had been drinking and playing cards in the bar on the night they were poisoned, before allegedly heading to nearby Jaidee’s party bar.

Staff became concerned after they were unable to leave on November 13 and agreed to take the couple to hospital after they “calmly” asked for help.

Closed-circuit cameras from inside the shelter show one of the girls being transported to a local clinic on the back of a motorcycle driven by a hotel worker.

They were then rushed to separate hospitals in Udon Thani and Bangkok in neighboring Thailand.

Jones’ family previously said they hoped police would get to the bottom of the alleged alcohol poisoning.

A man who helped Jones and Bowles told the Herald Sun they had been drinking at Jaidee’s beachfront bar in Vang Vieng (pictured).

“Our family has been overwhelmed by the messages of love and support that have come from all over Australia,” they told the Herald Sun.

‘This is every parent’s nightmare and we want to ensure that no other family is forced to endure the heartbreak we are going through.

“We hope that the authorities can get to the bottom of what happened as soon as possible.”

It comes after hostel manager Duong Duc Toan, who served Laotian vodka to the girls, claimed he was not the one who made the girls sick.

Toan said he bought the alcohol from a certified distributor and insisted that neither he nor his staff had contaminated it.

He said the drinks, a gesture of hospitality, were served to about 100 guests and the lodge had not received any other complaints.

To prove his point, the bartender drank from one of the vodka bottles that were in use that night to prove that it was safe.

