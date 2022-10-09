Melbourne Storm insist they are not cheating the salary cap again in wake of Cam Munster's payday

Munster turned down a $5.6 million deal with the Dolphins, which would have made him the highest-paid player.

Storm chairman Matt Tripp says Melbourne’s wages are A-OK during the signing

Melbourne have confirmed their salary cap is in good shape amid a mammoth push to extend Storm star Cameron Munster, who opted to stay despite a mouth-watering Dolphins offer that would have made him the highest-paid player ever.

After weeks of trade suspicion, the Queensland No.6 ended the speculation when they signed with Melbourne on a four-year $4million deal, $1.6million less than Wayne Bennett was prepared to pay for Munster.

The Storm have since rejoiced after the 28-year-old signed on to his current tenure, but club officials now face cries of a pay scandal again to keep their man.

Melbourne were infamously stripped of their premierships in 2007 and 2009 after the NRL integrity unit found the club was operating two sets of books to cover up salary breaches of $1.7 million over five years.

Melbourne Storm player Greg Inglis (C) leaves the field with Brian Waldron (R), Melbourne’s chief executive, after he was charged for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend in 2009, the year they were stripped of their premiership

The club was fined $500,000 and forced to repay $1.1 million in prize money that was awarded to the 15 other competing sides.

Storm chairman Matt Tripp defended the club and said all processes to retain Munster were by the book.

“First of all, everything we’ve done in terms of getting Cameron on board is cap related and 100 percent on board,” Tripp said Newscorp.

‘The last thing I want to do is create drama by having our club, given what we’ve been through, dragged through the mud again. We just don’t work that way.

There will always be rumors and innuendo and rubbish thrown at us, especially from those who miss out on players like Cameron.

We still have plenty of firepower in our salary cap to ensure we bring in more quality players.’

Storm coach Craig Bellamy addresses the media with a prepared statement after learning of Melbourne’s salary cap breach

At $5.6 million over four years, Munster’s proposed deal with the Dolphins would have blown out big-money players James Tedesco, Ben Hunt, Kalyn Ponga and Nathan Cleary.

Before Munster begins his $41666 per match season, he will take on the No.7 jersey for Australia at the World Cup – a strange shirt shake-up that has caused a stir among the likes of Matty Johns.

Storm CEO Matt Tripp says Melbourne did everything by the book to retain Cam Munster’s signature

Nathan Cleary remains the NRL’s top boy, pocketing a monster $1.3 million per season – but Munster’s new deal adds another roster query to the Dolphins roster.

Melbourne were so unsure of Munster’s mind that they wrote two statements for press conferences, preparing for his exit or re-signing.

Sean O’Sullivan and Anthony Milford will line up as the Dolphins’ first string halves, while the recent signing of Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow brings a flare to their backline.

Munster take part in a training session as he prepares for the Rugby League World Cup in England

Tripp believes Munster’s decision to stay south could inspire new motivation for coach Craig Bellamy, who has been tipped to leave Melbourne at the end of 2023.

Bellamy steered the ship when the Storm were locked up with wage penalties and says he was completely unaware of the club’s wrongdoing.

At the time, Melbourne had a cracking outfit with Billy Slater, Greg Inglis, Cooper Cronk and Cameron Smith.