Melbourne Storm Canberra Raiders NRL star Curtis Scott assaulted long jump lover Tay-Leiha Clark

Former NRL player Curtis Scott has been convicted of assaulting his athlete girlfriend and intimidating her with threats to kill when their relationship broke down in 2018.

Scott, 24, pleaded not guilty to a charge of strangulation, two charges of assault occasioning bodily harm and a charge of intimidation against his partner at the time, long jumper Tay-Leiha Clark. He also denied backup counts of assault.

The charges related to alleged altercations in a hotel room at Lake Conjola, Sylvania and a ‘break-up’ incident before Scott crashed a car into a tree.

The former Melbourne Storm and Canberra Raiders player had several other related charges dismissed at Sydney’s Downing Center Local Court in August.

Sentencing on Friday, Judge Daniel Covington said he was satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt that Scott assaulted Clark and caused actual bodily harm in the so-called Sylvania incident on October 27, 2018.

The judge pointed to evidence that Scott put his hand on Clark’s neck and ‘threw’ her over a lounge into a wall, causing her to skin her arm and suffer a lump the size of an egg on her head.

He noted that although no one saw it happen, Ms Clark’s version was consistent with ‘compelling’ evidence from others in the house at the time.

At the incident at Lake Conjola, Mr. Covington Scott guilty of common assault, concluding the former NRL player ‘accused’ Clark, but said he could not conclude he bit her on the neck.

The court heard the assault was sparked when Scott got ‘cranky’ after Clark’s sister got scared one night and wanted to sleep in his bed with her.

There was evidence that Clark said after the incident that Scott ‘stood over me and went ‘f*** I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry’,” the judge said.

He also convicted Scott of intimidating Ms Clark in a phone call – the breach – and accepted Scott said ‘f*** you, I’ll kill you’, called her a ‘w***e’ and ‘s** *’, and also threatened suicide before driving into a tree.

The judge said there was an abundance of evidence that Scott made the threats and rejected his claims that he only threatened to harm himself.

He dismissed the charges against Scott for the alleged hotel room assault, describing it as a ‘one-one-one’ incident with no other witnesses.

Covington praised Clark’s testimony during the trial, describing it as logical and noting that she answered questions without delay.

‘She was firm in her evidence and did not waver in cross-examination, he said.

‘Aspects of her evidence were convincing.’

To defense claims that her credibility was a “live issue” and that her evidence was embellished and inconsistent, Mr Covington dismissed questions that “tainted” the evidence.

He adjourned the case to November 18 for sentencing.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14