Melbourne Storm Canberra Raiders NRL star Curtis Scott accused of choking, assaulting lover

Former Melbourne and Canberra NRL player Curtis Scott is said to have repeatedly assaulted his girlfriend and later threatened to kill her, a magistrate has heard.

But the now unregistered center denies ever laying hands on the woman during what its lawyer called their “somewhat tumultuous” two-year relationship.

The former rugby league rising star ‘also drove his car into a tree’ after breaking up with his lover, a court was told.

Scott, 24, pleaded not guilty to six charges, including reckless suffocation, assault causing actual bodily harm and harassment.

The facts allegedly took place in the six months before the couple split in March 2019, Sydney magistrate Daniel Covington was told Monday.

Three incidents are said to have taken place over Christmas 2018, with police alleging that the three-foot-tall man pushed the woman on the chest several times and later choked her on the collar of her pajamas.

Days later, after an argument at a vacation home in Lake Conjola, Scott is said to have bitten her on the shoulder “before shooting her in the shoulder, causing her to fall to the ground,” a police prosecutor said.

The latest allegation concerns a phone call from Scott, then 21, from Victoria accusing him of using words along the lines of “I’m going to f***ing kill you, c***.”

The woman filed a police report in November 2021.

Prosecutors will also try to rely on trend evidence suggesting Scott assaulted the woman in Victoria as well.

Scott, through his attorney, did not dispute that the young couple argued repeatedly during their long-distance relationship – “fueled on both sides by immaturity … and feelings of jealousy.”

One such brawl took place at a hotel in Sydney Olympic Park on the night of the 2018 NRL Grand Final, in which Scott’s Storm fell short of the Sydney Roosters.

“However, it is strongly disputed that during any of these altercations, or any other argument during the relationship,[Scott]physically assaulted, strangled, or threatened to kill the complainant,” attorney Slade Howell said Monday. ‘

“At no stage has he ever done any of these things.”

Canberra Raiders tore up his contract in August 2021 after finding that he had discredited the club.

Family and mutual friends are expected to testify during three days of hearings at Downing Center local court this week.

Scott was joined on Monday by his father, sister-in-law and other family members. The Sydney-born center played 49 games for Storm over four years, before joining Canberra for the 2020 season.

His time in the capital came to an abrupt end in August 2021 when the Raiders tore up his contract after finding that he had discredited the club.

He also made headlines in 2020 when he was awarded more than $100,000 in legal fees after police pepper sprayed and tasered him in a Sydney park.

The charges against Scott in connection with that incident were dismissed by a magistrate who admonished the police and labeled the case “wrong and unjustified.”

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)