Melbourne socialite and charity worker Lillian Frank dies aged 92
- Melbourne’s identity died Friday night at the age of 92
- Her daughter Jackie posted a touching tribute to her mother on Facebook
- Lillian Frank grew up in Burma, but fled during World War II after Japan was invaded
- She eventually settled in Melbourne and struck her way as a hairstylist
Lillian Frank has passed away at the age of 92.
Mrs. Frank was known for her hairdressing salon in Toorak, her tireless charitable work and her love of parties.
Her daughter, magazine publisher Jackie, announced Friday night that Mrs. Frank had passed away.
“Last night we lost the heart and soul of our family,” Jackie said.
“She lived her life to the fullest, without regrets and was eternally grateful.”
Lillian Frank pictured with Australian actor Heath Ledger at Derby Day, Melbourne, in 2001
Mrs. Frank grew up in the Burmese capital of Rangoon before her family fled the invasion of the country by Japan.
After spending the war in a refugee camp in Calcutta, she and her family went to London.
In the 1950s, she came to Melbourne to visit her sister and stayed, making her way as a prominent member of Melbourne society.
She married restaurateur Richard Frank in 1956 and they had two daughters, Jackie and Michelle.
One of the first hairdressers in Australia to receive training from Elizabeth Arden, Mrs. Frank set up her own hair salon in the 1960s and rose to fame as a hairstylist for Jean Shrimpton when the model infamously wore a miniskirt at the Melbourne Spring Carnival.
On 11 June 1977, Mrs Frank was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for her involvement in charities including the Royal Children’s Hospital and Odyssey House in Melbourne.
In 1991 she was made a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) for her community service.
JACKIE FRANK’S FULL TRIBUTE TO HER MOTHER LILLIAN
Last night we lost the heart and soul of our family.
She lived to the fullest, without any regrets and was eternally grateful.
She saw things through rose-colored glasses. Whatever adversity she faced, and there were many, she saw the good in everything and everyone.
Not many of you will know that she was born in Burma in 1930, fled to India during the war before being sent to her aunt in the UK to eventually make Australia her home.
Jackie Frank (right) pictured with her mother Lillian from her Facebook tribute to her mother, who has passed away at the age of 92
Always trying to make a difference in the world. She used her flamboyant personality and social standing for good, raising millions upon millions for charity.
She had a very public life and I was often asked what it’s like growing up with Lillian Frank as your mother? My answer, to us she was mommy, to my children Nani and the most spectacular selfless human being in the world with the biggest heart.
We ️️ you but a piece of our hearts will be broken forever.