Melbourne socialite and charity worker Lillian Frank dies aged 92  

Lillian Frank has passed away at the age of 92.

Mrs. Frank was known for her hairdressing salon in Toorak, her tireless charitable work and her love of parties.

Her daughter, magazine publisher Jackie, announced Friday night that Mrs. Frank had passed away.

“Last night we lost the heart and soul of our family,” Jackie said.

“She lived her life to the fullest, without regrets and was eternally grateful.”

Lillian Frank pictured with Australian actor Heath Ledger at Derby Day, Melbourne, in 2001

Mrs. Frank grew up in the Burmese capital of Rangoon before her family fled the invasion of the country by Japan.

After spending the war in a refugee camp in Calcutta, she and her family went to London.

In the 1950s, she came to Melbourne to visit her sister and stayed, making her way as a prominent member of Melbourne society.

She married restaurateur Richard Frank in 1956 and they had two daughters, Jackie and Michelle.

One of the first hairdressers in Australia to receive training from Elizabeth Arden, Mrs. Frank set up her own hair salon in the 1960s and rose to fame as a hairstylist for Jean Shrimpton when the model infamously wore a miniskirt at the Melbourne Spring Carnival.

On 11 June 1977, Mrs Frank was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for her involvement in charities including the Royal Children’s Hospital and Odyssey House in Melbourne.

In 1991 she was made a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) for her community service.