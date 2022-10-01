Melbourne Show rollercoaster tragedy: Shylah Rodden was in three other freak accidents

A young woman fighting for her life after being thrown thirty feet into the air when hit by a roller coaster has been involved in three more freak accidents.

Shylah Rodden’s family filed legal action in Victoria County Court on Friday over injuries the 26-year-old suffered in a road accident in January 2018.

That was the first of three similar incidents she would experience, after it emerged she was involved in a serious car accident in February 2019 and flipped her car after hitting a truck in January 2021.

Ms Rodden remains in critical condition after she was hit by the Rebel Coaster ride at the Melbourne Royal Show last Sunday, the fourth freak accident the youngster has suffered.

His family filed an injunction to protect their rights from the 2018 incident on Friday.

Arnold Thomas and Becker’s practice manager, Aki Munir, said she is seeking damages for injuries sustained from a “transportation accident resulting from the defendant’s negligence.”

“(The action) involves a transportation accident and she sustained some significant injuries in that accident,” Ms. Munir told the Sun Herald.

‘The purpose of filing the order is to preserve your rights, in case something happens to you.’

Ms Munir also said that Ms Rodden’s family may take legal action against the Melbourne Royal Show and the operators of the Rebel Coaster for negligence.

The day she was hit by the roller coaster, Mrs. Rodden was working at a friend’s booth at the fair.

They had been on a break when the couple decided to go for a few walks to kill time.

It is understood that she dropped her phone while on the roller coaster and police believe Ms Rodden walked on the tracks of the high-speed ride to retrieve the device.

Horrific footage shows Shylah Rodden (pictured in black) moments after being hit by Rebel Coaster at the Melbourne Royal show on Sunday.

Her father, Alan Rodden, told Daily Mail Australia this week that his daughter had suffered life-changing injuries.

‘Obviously I can’t talk to my daughter. She is going to be in a coma for quite some time,” she said.

The wounds are horrible. Horrific. She has brain damage. It is the pelvis, the arms, the legs, the back, the neck; there is almost nothing that is not broken. I just can’t understand how the hell so much damage has been done.

Even doctors have said they haven’t seen anything as bad as this in a long time.

Police revealed on Monday that the roller coaster was traveling at 70 km/h when it was hit.

Ms Rodden had to relearn how to walk after being involved in a horror crash in January 2021 when she flipped a car on Western Ring Road in Melbourne after colliding with a truck and a car.

She was not wearing her seatbelt and was thrown from the car onto the road.

The young woman survived the accident, but required significant rehabilitation to get back on her feet and, backed by the support of her parents, was able to walk again.

His grueling road to recovery came after another serious car accident in 2019.

Two months before she was hit by the roller coaster, she was dealt another blow with the death of her beloved brother, Jason.

“Dad sat me down and told me my brother had passed away,” she wrote in the weeks before her accident.

“He wasn’t just my older brother, he was my best friend, my everything, the person I looked up to and inspired me to be.”

A Melbourne Royal Show spokeswoman said “the safety and well-being of our show visitors remains our number one priority.”

Security watchdog WorkSafe is in the process of determining whether that claim is true.

The roller coaster that hit her reopened just days after the disgusting incident.

Show management declined to comment on whether any new security procedures had been adopted in the wake of this.