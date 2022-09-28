Melbourne Show rollercoaster accident: Man who filmed Shylah Rodden reveals what happened

The traumatized man who accidentally captured the tragic moment a young woman was hit by a 70km/h roller coaster says he ‘hasn’t slept since’.

Jordan said he was filming his sister and partner riding the Rebel Coaster at the Melbourne Royal Show on Sunday when he captured the moment Shylah Rodden, 26, was hit by the ride.

The shocking video shows Mrs Rodden being dragged halfway up the ride’s next loop before falling nine meters to the ground.

Daily Mail Australia has chosen not to share the disturbing footage out of respect for Ms Rodden’s family.

Jordan said he saw Ms Rodden walk to the track and bend down to pick something up, all without noticing the slide hurtling towards her.

‘It all happened so fast, but so slowly. Suddenly I saw someone being recorded, but at the same time I thought “f**k, my sister, my partner”, he said. 7 News.

Mrs Rodden remains in a coma with ‘horrendous’ facial injuries, which her family describe as ‘life-changing’.

What surprised Jordan, however, was how quiet Ms. Rodden was immediately after she was hit.

‘I didn’t hear her scream. The screams that I heard came from spectators, I think. It happened so fast, he said.

Mrs Rodden’s devastated family have hit out at cruel online bullies who are blaming Mrs Rodden for her injuries while she remains in a critical condition and unable to speak, let alone defend herself.

“It’s sad and disgusting to see the fake stories and cover ups when my sister is fighting for her life,” her sister, Caisha, told Daily Mail Australia.

Her father, Alan Rodden, said Ms Rodden’s injuries are far worse than anyone expected.

“Of course I can’t talk to my daughter. She’s going to be in a coma for a while,” he said.

– The damage is terrible. Terrible. She is brain damaged.

‘It’s the pelvis, her arms, legs, back, neck – there’s hardly a thing that isn’t broken.

Jordan thanked emergency workers at the scene who cordoned off the area where Ms Rodden was hit within minutes of the crash and immediately offered counseling to witnesses (pictured, Melbourne Royal Show entrance)

‘I just can’t figure out how the hell so much damage has been done.

“Even the doctors have said they haven’t seen anything this bad in a long time.”

Their devastation comes just two months after Mrs Rodden’s brother, Jason, died.

‘Dad sat me down and told me my brother was dead,’ Ms Rodden wrote in the weeks before her accident.

‘He wasn’t just my big brother, he was my best friend, my everything, the person I looked up to and inspired to be like.

‘He taught me so much in life, he showed me the difference between right and wrong and he was never afraid to tell me how he really feels.

‘It doesn’t feel right, I keep thinking you’re calling me back.’

Jordan said dedicated emergency personnel at the scene of Ms Rodden’s crash on Sunday had the situation under control within minutes.

Police and show staff quickly cordoned off the area and manually moved people still aboard the slide to a level platform.

Passengers waited for about 45 minutes before being allowed to leave the ride.

Jordan said police at the scene were ‘very nice’ and immediately offered witness counseling.

The Rebel Coast ride (above), on which Ms Rodden was seriously injured, reopened on Tuesday after the horror accident on Sunday

‘I tried to write my name at the bottom of my statement and my hand was shaking. I have never experienced anything like this and I hope it never happens again, he said.

Caisha said her sister was working for the show at the time of the incident.

‘Shylah was actually there working. She was helping her friend at her stall for the day and she was sent on break with another worker and they decided to go on a few trips to pass the time and unfortunately that happened,’ she said.

WorkSafe gave the Melbourne Royal Show the go-ahead to reopen the ride on Tuesday.

Mrs Rodden’s family have since described the move as ‘shameful’ given their daughter and sister were seriously injured just two days before.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact the police.