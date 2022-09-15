Melbourne school teacher Benjamin Heels and boyfriend admit to string of child sex offences

<!–

Benjamin Heels, 33, pleaded guilty to sexual behavior with a child under 16

A former high school music teacher and his friend have been found guilty of possessing child abuse material and a string of separate child sex crimes.

Benjamin Heels, 33, and his partner Tristan Cullinan-Smayle appeared together on a video link in Victoria County Court on Thursday.

Combined, the couple has admitted more than 60 charges.

Heels, a teacher at Fountain Gate Secondary College in Melbourne, pleaded guilty to sexual conduct with a child under 16.

The 33-year-old also pleads guilty to assaulting a minor, engaging in sexual activity in front of a child, and sending and possessing child sexual abuse material. NCA Newswire reported.

His friend admitted using a carriage service to encourage a child under 16 to engage in sexual activity during a 2017 incident. Cullinan-Smayle, 33, will also plead guilty to sending and possessing child abuse material.

Heels, 33, and his partner Tristan Cullinan-Smayle (pictured together), appeared together via video link at Victoria County Court on Thursday

Heels’ crime took place over a period of four and a half months, between January 1 and May 14, 2021.

The teacher also worked on multiple music productions, including Priscilla Queen of the Desert, with some performances involving children.

Photos from his social media pages show Heels dressed as a clown and wearing a Harry Potter-themed, Slytherin house pyjamas.

The pair both emerged from the Hopkins Correctional Center and will appear in court again next February, NCA reported.

The couple’s despicable acts shook up the tight knit community of Narre Warren in southeastern Melbourne.

A mother of a student who attended Fountain Gate Secondary College previously told the Daily Mail Australia that Heels did individual classes with the children – including her young son – whom he taught for a year and a half.

“I felt very sick and extremely stressed,” she said when she learned that the teacher was a pedophile.