Melbourne Royal Show tragedy: Rollercoaster victim Shylah Rodden awake but unable to communicate

A woman who slipped into an induced coma after being hit by a rollercoaster is now awake, but months later can’t communicate with her broken family. the horrific crash.

Shylah Rodden faces years of rehabilitation after suffering severe brain injuries when she was flung nine meters in the air by the fast-moving ride while trying to retrieve a dropped phone at the Melbourne Royal Show on Sept. 24.

Hospital staff have confirmed to Daily Mail Australia that Shylah’s condition has been reclassified as stable.

The 26-year-old had been in an induced coma at Royal Melbourne Hospital since the accident.

Although the hospital has reclassified Shylah’s status, her devastated family told Daily Mail Australia on Thursday they were still deeply concerned about her condition.

“She suffered a severe traumatic brain injury, so if people think that’s stable, they’re wrong,” said Caisha Rodden, Shylah’s younger sister.

It is understood that Shylah’s vitals are now within normal limits, allowing her to be transferred from a high dependency ward to a regular ward.

Caisha said that while her sister was awake, she had a long road ahead of her in terms of recovery and was still unable to communicate with loved ones.

“Just because she’s awake doesn’t mean she’s stable,” Caisha said.

A GoFundMe fundraiser set up to help with her recovery has now raised over $18,000.

Wile Shylah’s condition has been steadily improving, with her status downgraded from critical to serious on Oct. 11, the true extent of her injuries remains unknown.

The prospects of her returning to a normal life are slim to impossible, and there are fears she may never be able to speak.

Shylah’s father Alan Rodden told the Daily Mail Australia shortly after the incident that his daughter had suffered life-changing injuries.

“I can’t talk to my daughter. She will be in a coma for a long time,” he said.

“The injuries are terrible. Horrible. She has brain damage. It’s pelvis, her arms, legs, back, neck – there’s almost nothing that isn’t broken. I just can’t figure out how the hell so much damage was done.

“Even the doctors have said they haven’t seen anything this bad in a long time.”

A friend who was in close contact with Shylah and her family told Daily Mail Australia that the money raised would be used to help Shylah’s long road to recovery.

“People have the impression that this money is only for her family. But people need to know that this money is for Shylah’s recovery,” the friend said.

“This money will go towards her therapy, her rehab, things to change around the house for showering and toilet needs.”

The fundraiser, set up by Sylvia Dess, a friend of Shylah’s, was set up days after the accident, but was largely ignored for weeks.

“Any donation will help, the cost of changing Shylah’s family’s living conditions, her rehabilitation, her therapy — it’s all they need,” she said.

Daily Mail Australia revealed in October that Shylah had turned her life around after a rough few years where she struggled with substance abuse and a car accident in January 2021.

“Shylah is not a drug addict, she has been in rehab for almost a year,” said her friend, who asked to remain anonymous.

“But people are so focused on her previous car accident where she wasn’t even the driver. Her troubles were five years ago. People do change.’

Cruel online comments about Shylah’s accident rubbed salt into the wounds of her gutted family, who have struggled for years to help her overcome her struggles.

“They’re so horrible,” her friend said of the trolls.

“It’s like people have nothing better to do.”

Clearly, WorkSafe is investigating what the ride operators were doing when Shylah made her way to the track.

On the day she was hit by the roller coaster, Shylah was working at a friend’s booth at the Melbourne Royal Show.

The pair had been on a break when they decided to take a few rides to pass the time.

It’s clear that Shylah dropped her phone while on the roller coaster and the police believe she walked onto the tracks of the high-speed ride to retrieve the device.

Shocking footage released via a tasteless TikTok video showed the moment of impact.

Police revealed that the roller coaster was traveling at 70 km/h when it was hit.

Ms Rodden had to relearn how to walk after being involved in a horror crash when she flipped a car on Melbourne’s Western Ring Road after plowing into a lorry and a car.

She was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the car onto the road.

The young woman survived the crash, but needed a lot of rehabilitation to get back on her feet and, supported by her supportive parents, managed to walk again.

Her grueling road to recovery came after another serious car accident in 2019.

A spokeswoman for the Melbourne Royal Show claimed that ‘the safety and well-being of our visitors to the show remains our number one priority’.

Safety watchdog WorkSafe is investigating.

The roller coaster that struck her reopened a few days after the incident.