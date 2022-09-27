Melbourne Royal Show rollercoaster: Fresh twist in horror accident

Employees at the Melbourne Royal Show told a woman they would retrieve her fallen cell phone for her – before she was hit by a roller coaster as she went to retrieve it herself, investigators have heard.

Shylah Rodden, 26, is in intensive care after being hit by the Rebel Coaster during the Melbourne Royal Show on Sunday.

In a new twist, it is alleged that she entered a fenced area to retrieve her cell phone just before she was seriously injured.

Staff say the ride was stopped regularly so workers could retrieve lost keys, phones and wallets at the base of the coaster.

One employee even claimed to investigators that Ms. Rodden had been told to wait only 20 minutes to get her phone back.

It is still unknown how Mrs. Rodden managed it hop on the roller coasters, which are surrounded by a nearly six-foot fence.

There doesn’t seem to be any security cameras along the fence.

Shylah Rodden (above) suffered ‘horrific’ facial injuries in the incident and her family said they weren’t sure how she will recover

Footage of Mrs Rodden’s crash shows her being hit by a passenger carriage that went through a loop before being dragged nine meters into the ride

Witnesses allege Ms Rodden was carried to a height of nine meters before falling to the ground she was hit by a carriage traveling at a speed of 70 km/h.

Her horrific injuries are said to include brain damage, a broken pelvis, broken arms, legs and ribs.

However, her father Alan Rodden told the… Herald Sun his daughter ‘plodded’ and ‘will be fine’.

Rodden previously said his daughter had suffered life-changing injuries.

‘Of course I can’t talk to my daughter. She will be in a coma for quite some time,” he said.

“The injuries are terrible. Awful. She has brain damage. It’s the pelvis, her arms, legs, back, neck – there’s almost nothing that isn’t broken. I just don’t understand how the hell so much damage was done.

“Even the doctors have said they haven’t seen this much in ages.”

Shocking footage of the incident previously shared on TikTok appears to show Ms Rodden being hit by the roller coaster and dragged nine meters along the start of a loop.

Daily Mail Australia has chosen not to publish the images out of respect for the young victim and her family.

Ms Rodden (above) remains in intensive care with critical injuries from which her family is unsure how she will recover

The Rebel Coaster (above) opened just days after Tuesday’s incident, with Mrs. Rodden’s family labeled the move “embarrassing.”

The ride was reopened just days after the accident on Tuesday, in a move that Mrs Rodden’s family labeled “embarrassing”.

Show spokeswoman Katie Scanlan said WorkSafe has declared the ride safe after an inspection and it can reopen from Tuesday.

“The safety and well-being of our visitors to the Show remains our number one priority,” she said in a statement.

“Strict safety protocols are enforced in line with Victorian WorkSafe regulations. All on-site rides have undergone rigorous compliance inspections and have passed all required safety documentation.”

Show management declined to comment on whether any new safety procedures were adopted following Ms Rodden’s accident.

The Melbourne Royal Show will remain open until this weekend.

Police revealed on Monday that the roller coaster was traveling at 70 km/h when Ms Rodden was hit.

Shocked families watched as paramedics treated her serious facial injuries on the spot before taking her to hospital in critical condition.