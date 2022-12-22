Melbourne rollercoaster crash victim Shylah Rodden to spend Christmas in hospital

Tragic roller coaster victim Shylah Rodden will spend Christmas in hospital as her long road to recovery drags on into the new year.

Shylah remains bedridden at the Royal Melbourne Hospital, where she has been recovering since a roller coaster crashed into her during the Melbourne Royal Show on Sept. 24.

Hospital staff told Daily Mail Australia that Shylah is in a stable condition after being taken out of a medically induced coma last month.

Horrifying footage shows Shylah Rodden (pictured in black) moments before being hit by the Rebel Coaster at the Melbourne Royal Show on Sept. 24

Shylah’s devastated family holds a vigil at the hospital, which has become like a second home to them.

The 26-year-old faces years of rehabilitation after she suffered a severe brain injury when she was flung nine feet in the air by the fast-moving ride while trying to retrieve a dropped phone.

Shylah’s father Alan Rodden told the Daily Mail Australia shortly after the incident that his daughter had suffered life-changing injuries.

“I can’t talk to my daughter. She will be in a coma for a long time,” he said.

“The injuries are terrible. Horrible. She has brain damage. It’s pelvis, her arms, legs, back, neck – there’s almost nothing that isn’t broken. I just can’t figure out how the hell so much damage was done.

“Even the doctors have said they haven’t seen anything this bad in a long time.”

Although Shylah’s condition is considered stable, close friends of hers have told Daily Mail Australia that she is still trapped in her body and unable to communicate with anyone.

Her supportive family remains committed to caring for her after her eventual release from the hospital.

But for now, they’ll be forced to spend an uncertain Christmas by Shylah’s side.

The Rodden family endured a nightmare at the end of 2022, compounded by a wild public reaction to Shylah’s accident.

Trolls have relentlessly contributed to the family’s grief, with people continuing to criticize Shylah’s actions after every article about her has been published.

The abuse was so vicious that a video of Shylah getting hit by the roller coaster went viral after being posted to TikTok, accompanied by ridiculous music.

Last month, a family member again hit back at Shylah’s predicament.

“Most of them are heartless people who just want to put their money in and say mean things,” the relative said.

A GoFundMe fundraiser set up to aid in Shylah’s recovery has now raised over $22,000 and remains open despite reaching the $20,000 goal.

The money is just a drop in the ocean of what it takes to keep Shylah comfortable for the rest of her life.

A friend who was in close contact with Shylah and her family told Daily Mail Australia that the money raised would be used to help Shylah’s long road to recovery.

“People have the impression that this money is only for her family. But people need to know that this money is for Shylah’s recovery,” the friend said.

“This money will go towards her therapy, her rehab, things to change around the house for showering and toilet needs.”

A spokeswoman for the Melbourne Royal Show claimed that ‘the safety and well-being of our visitors to the show continues to be our number one priority’ (pictured, The Royal Melbourne Show)

Questions about the height of fences around the ride (pictured) go unanswered by show management

On the day she was hit by the roller coaster, Shylah was working at a friend’s booth at the Melbourne Royal Show.

The pair had been on a break when they decided to take a few rides to pass the time.

It’s clear that Shylah dropped her phone while on the roller coaster and the police believe she walked onto the tracks of the high-speed ride to retrieve the device.

Government sources told Daily Mail Australia last month that whatever drove Shylah to jump on the rails was not a concern of the security watchdog.

Clearly, WorkSafe is investigating what the ride operators were doing when Shylah made her way to the track.

“Her toxicity levels are irrelevant to the investigation of whether the person on duty did everything reasonably possible to provide a safe and healthy workplace,” a source told Daily Mail Australia.

A WorkSafe inspection concluded The Rebel Coaster was ‘safe’ to reopen just days after the accident, allowing operators to reopen the ride to the public.

The move was criticized at the time by Shylah’s family, who labeled it “disgraceful.”

A spokeswoman for the Melbourne Royal Show told Daily Mail Australia at the time that WorkSafe had declared the ride safe to reopen.

“The safety and well-being of our visitors to the show remains our number one priority,” she said in a statement.

‘Strict safety protocols are adhered to in accordance with Victorian WorkSafe regulations. All on-site rides have undergone rigorous compliance inspections and have passed all required safety documentation.”

A passenger on the ride can be seen jumping off with her handbag

Daily Mail Australia asked the organizers to disclose what new procedures, requirements or improvement notices, if any, the safety watchdog has issued.

Show management declined to answer.

Video obtained by Daily Mail Australia showed passengers clearly clinging to their belongings while riding the roller coaster, which travels completely upside down.

Access to the track also turned out to be limited by a short fence.

WorkSafe confirmed that the investigation was ongoing.

While Shylah’s condition is steadily improving and her status was downgraded from critical to serious on October 11, the true extent of her injuries remains unknown.

