Melbourne Renegades have made a shocking signing by adding unlimited Melbourne-based Sri Lanka leg spinner Ruwantha Kellapotha to their BBL squad as an overseas substitute for the coming season.

Kellapotha, 31, played 20 Premier League matches and 12 List A matches in Sri Lanka between 2010 and 2013 before moving to Australia to live. He played for eight seasons in the lower Dandenong District Cricket Association in Melbourne’s south-eastern suburbs, representing four different clubs before playing premier cricket for Casey-South Melbourne last season, taking 46 wickets over 50-over and T20 cricket to win the league. finish leading wicket taker and help Casey South-Melbourne reach the final.

He was also selected to play in two second XI matches for Victoria late in the season alongside Will Pucovski playing in one of them. Kellapotha recently traveled with the Renegades Academy squad to play in the Top End T20 Series in Darwin and threw superbly. That prompted Renegades General Manager James Rosengarten and coach David Saker to sign him as an overseas replacement after the Renegades called up Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman and West Indian left-arm Orthodox Akeal Hosein in August’s BBL overseas draft. , despite both men signing with the UAE ILT20 .

“We were impressed with what we saw of Ruwantha in Darwin as part of the Renegades Academy and his performances in Premier Cricket last year showed he can match Victoria’s best,” said Rosengarten.

“He has had a unique cricket journey to reach this level. We are confident he can come in this season and make an impact for us.”

Kellapotha said he was very excited to get a shot at the Renegades.

“My journey here has been a little different,” Kellapotha said. “I played first-class cricket in Sri Lanka, came to Melbourne in 2013 to play local cricket and went to Premier Cricket last year.

“I had achieved what I wanted to achieve in local cricket, so I wanted to see what I could do in Premier Cricket. Now I want to see what I can do at the highest level.

“I really appreciate the opportunity the Renegades have given me to compete this year. It’s a huge privilege and something I don’t take lightly.

“This is going to be a great experience for me, playing with and against some of the best players in the world. I want to be a team player and whatever my team needs, I will give it 100 percent.”