Melbourne police officer flung into the air as he tried to arrest ice and GHB drugged up driver

A police officer was sent through the air when he tried to arrest a drugged driver who drove his stolen Range Rover into three cars on shocking footage.

Jahdon Tamati, 32, was high on ice and GHB when he tried to flee from police at the height of Melbourne’s fourth stage in August 2020.

Police were seen chasing Tamati to a car before First Constable Laken Lanza and her partner, Senior Constable Ben Ellison, grabbed the doors to get Tamati out.

Senior Constable Ben Ellison is launched into the air after Tamati backs up into a line of cars (pictured)

The cop lands (photo) on a parked car before Tamati drives away

Bodycam footage revealed officers trying to grab the Gucci and Adidas-clad crook as he desperately tried to break free and drive away.

Footage of the incident shot from a nearby building shows Senior Constable Ellison being hurled onto a parked vehicle after the driver backed up.

Tamati pleaded guilty to 11 charges on Friday, including assault by the police, drugs and driving without a license and failing to comply with health regulations.

His drug level made him 21 times more likely to have an accident, the court heard.

County Court Judge Geoffrey Chettle called for an amendment to the sentences for drug-affected drivers to align them with drivers who were intoxicated. Herald Sun reported.

“It just amazes me that you can go to jail for drunk driving, but not for being full of speed and meth,” Judge Chettle said as he presided over Tamati’s hearing.

“Somehow the government needs to get around to changing that provision regarding drink-driving so that it becomes the same as drink-driving.”

He said the maximum fine for a first-time drug driver was a $2,219 fine, while a first-time drunk driver was fined $3,698, under the Road Safety Act.

A witness filmed the image of the two police officers scrambling to get the drug driver out of the car.

The pair had previously approached him when Tamati was with a friend, who had been released from prison and was not legally required to wear a face mask.

They realized that Tamati was wanted for an alleged crime before breaking into the stolen car in a dramatic police chase.

New police CCTV footage shows Tamati resisting police (pictured) as they tried to get him out of the car (pictured) in a brutal scuffle

Bodycam footage showed the chase and a tense scuffle as officers caught up to him by the car and tried to pull him out.

Senior Constable Ellison was then hurled into a parked car as the Range Rover backed up before driving away, injuring the officer in the forearm and hip.

Police caught up with Tamati and took him into custody, where they found a knife in the waistband of his sweatpants and other stolen items.

Senior Constable Ellison made a full recovery.

“Looking at the video, you’re lucky no one was killed,” Judge Chettle said.

Tamati’s 3.5-gram daily ice cream addiction was linked to his parents’ death and he had written a letter apologizing to police for his actions, the court heard.

Judge Chettle said he remembered Tamati when he sent him to prison for kidnapping and torture ten years earlier.

Tamati is sentenced on August 31 and faces 10 years in prison for exposing a police officer to risks.