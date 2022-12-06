Melbourne pizzeria 400 Gradi crowned 6th best pizza in the world

The sixth best pizza in the world is in a small restaurant in an Australian town – here’s how you can try it

Their dishes have won several awards and even broken a Guinness world record

The restaurant group was the pizza’s first licensed Aussie baker

400 Gradi was awarded for their range of traditional Italian Neapolitan pizza

A pizzeria in Melbourne sells the sixth best pizza in the world

Tucked away on a street corner in suburban Melbourne is an understated restaurant that sells some of the best pizza in the world.

Ranked sixth in the Official 50 Best Pizzas in the World, 400 degrees has made a name for itself for its famous Neapolitan pizza.

The affordable pizza is baked using traditional Italian methods and ranges in price from $20 to $25, depending on size.

A Melbourne pizzeria has been ranked as the sixth best pizza in the world for their traditional Italian Neapolitan pizza, pictured by the restaurant’s founder, Johnny Di Francesco

The traditional pizza has already won several awards, including the best pizza in the world and a Guinness world record. The affordable range starts at $20 and can be purchased at seven locations in Australia

Johnny Di Francesco, founder of the restaurant group, draws on his Italian heritage to authentically bring his creations to life; his parents emigrated to Australia in the 1960s from Naples, the birthplace of Neapolitan pizza.

The True Neapolitan Pizza Association has strict guidelines on how to make an authentic Neapolitan pizza.

400 Gradi was the first ever Australian pizza chain to be certified by the Association.

Founder of 400 Gardi Johnny Di Francesco (pictured receiving the award for the sixth best pizza in the world) wants to follow his Italian heritage and uses cooking techniques that ring true to various Italian traditions

This year, 400 Gradi also won the Made in Italy 2022 Latter Sorrentina Award for their authentic Italian pizzas, handmade pasta and antipasti.

The group previously took the title for best pizza in the world for their margherita pizza.

Their 154 cheese pizza broke a Guinness world record for the greatest variety of cheese on a pizza.

What makes a good Neapolitan pizza? There is a specific process and the ingredients must comply with regulations in order to be classified as a ‘true’ Neapolitan pizza. The dough should be delicate, well seasoned and made with high quality Italian ingredients. If the tomatoes used for the base aren’t raw, pureed San Marzano tomatoes from Italy, it’s not authentic! The cheese must be Italian – mozzarella, fior di latte or mozzarella di bufala. It should be garnished with fresh basil and a little extra virgin olive oil. (Source: 400 degrees)

Johnny opened his first 400 Gradi restaurant in Brunswick, Victoria in 2009.

It has since expanded to six locations in Victoria, one in South Australia and one in Dallas, Texas.

Earlier this year, he opened his second regional location in Mildura, North West Victoria.

The 300-seat restaurant features a gelateria, grocery and deli.

The chain has expanded to seven restaurants in Australia and one in the United States. The pizza, pasta and antipasti has excellent reviews from hundreds of customers online

Johnny opened a pizzeria gelateria, a restaurant that also serves gelato, in Essendon, Victoria.

The chef said ice cream after pizza is the perfect combination, he always goes for gelato after eating pizza in Naples.

The gelateria has 12 gelato flavors that are churned fresh every day and served with panna, a whipped cream served with the dessert in Naples.

The restaurant group has rave reviews from customers and foodies alike.

“I think we just found our favorite Italian restaurant!” said a woman after visiting the chain.

‘Everything we ordered was exactly to our liking, from the pizzas to the pastas. it was so packed with flavor we ordered a second round!’

‘It’s been more than two years since I tasted the best pizza of my entire life. It was a leftover 400 Gradi margarita pizza heated up in a microwave. To this day I still chase that taste.’ said another.

An Australian woman said the pizza was “Italian husband-approved.”