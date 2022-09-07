Melbourne pedestrian crossing with extra button confuses residents – so what is it?

<!–

Pedestrians in an Australian city are scratching their heads after seeing an extra button at a crosswalk.

A surprised Melbourne pedestrian on Tuesday shared a photo of the mysterious button after crossing Flemington Road in Melbourne’s CBD.

In a post on Reddit, the pedestrian noticed the smaller, button-like feature on the top right of the larger center button and asked fellow users, “What’s this button on the right?”

The Melbourne pedestrian saw the extra ‘button’ as he crossed Flemington Road and shared a photo on Reddit with the caption ‘What’s this button on the right?’ (shown)

Reddit users joked that it was an ‘ejector seat’ button, opened a ‘portal to hell’ and ‘would increase the country’s cash rate’ if pressed.

However, other users said the “button” is a touchless infrared sensor, which activates the red light when a pedestrian waves their hand over the front.

“It’s a touch-free sensor, they have them all over the Royal Melbourne Hospital,” one user wrote.

Another user commented: ‘It’s a proximity detector. You just have to wave your hand for it and it activates the crossing for you.’

Victoria’s Department of Transport first rolled out non-contact pedestrian crossing sensors in June 2020 to reduce surface-to-surface transmission of disease.

“The sensor resembles a normal push button, but instead of pressing it, pedestrians wave their hand over the front of the touchless device, activating the crosswalk,” the department said in a press release.

An illuminated ring changes from red to green to reassure pedestrians that their request has been granted.

“The touchless sensor retains all the functionality of a traditional push button, including tactile audio functions for the hearing and visually impaired.”

Victoria’s Department of Transport has trialled contactless technology in Melbourne’s CBD to reduce surface-to-surface transmission of disease (photo, pedestrian seen outside Flinders Street Station)

Melbourne-based Traffic Technologies Ltd Managing Director Con Liosatos designed the technology, which costs about $320 – about $100 more than the existing black and blue cross buttons known as PB.5.

“Due to the spread of COVID, we thought it would be a good idea,” Mr Liosatos said ABC news.

“It proves that you don’t have to kick things — you can just swipe your hand over it, and there we go.”

Mr Liosatos’ company, which has been making intersecting buttons for 40 years, said the contactless technology has attracted interest from municipalities and state governments across Australia, as well as stakeholders in New Zealand, Singapore and Ireland.

If the trial is successful, thousands of touchless crossing buttons will be rolled out statewide.