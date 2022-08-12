Melbourne PE teacher, 49, admits sex with student, 17, in Melton

<!–

A PE teacher has admitted to having sex with a female teenage student while she was working in western Melbourne.

The 17-year-old girl was finishing her senior year of high school in Melton when Korczynski, then in her thirties, began inviting her to his office.

The now 49-year-old took the teen to football games and drove her home from parties, kissing her in remote parking garages.

Scott Korczynski (pictured outside Victorian County Court in Melbourne on Friday) took his then 17-year-old student to remote places where he sexually assaulted her in the back of his car

The former gym teacher picked her up from parties and took her to sporting events (photo, stock photo)

He sexually abused the girl in the back of his car for a few months in their so-called relationship.

They continued to see each other after the girl turned 18 and finished school, but a few months later she called it quits.

The woman went to the police in 2017 and Korczynski was charged three years later.

He pleaded guilty to the Victorian County Court earlier this month on charges of sexually penetrating a child in his care.

Korczynski’s offense was “totally inappropriate” and there was a huge power imbalance at play, Judge Fiona Todd said Friday.

He knew he was doing the wrong thing when other teachers challenged him about his behavior, the judge said in her sentencing comments.

The sentence was supposed to send the message to the community that teachers had a duty of care to their students that should not be abused (pictured, a stock photo)

The woman still feels intense shame, shame and isolation as a result of Korczynski’s actions, Judge Todd said.

She accepted that the 49-year-old had no previous convictions, that he had not reoffended and that he had been stripped of his teaching license as a result of the charges.

But Korczynski’s sentence was intended to make clear to the community that teachers had a duty of care to their students that could not be abused.

Korczynski was sentenced to 19 months in prison with a full three-year suspension.

As long as he does not commit an offense during that period, he will not be imprisoned.

Korczynski will be on the sex offender registry for 15 years.