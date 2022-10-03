Melbourne neo-Nazi group at Youth Fest Moonee Ponds Queen’s Park: Dominic Perrottet wants ban

A group of neo-Nazis disrupted families at a youth festival in Melbourne by holding racist signs and performing the Hitler salute.

About a dozen men attended the Youth Fest at Moonee Ponds in the city’s north-west with an anti-Semitic sign reading ‘Demon Flesh’ with the Star of David, and another saying ‘Drag Pedos Groom Kids’.

The so-called ‘protest’ was held during a drag performance in Queen’s Park, with one of the performers writing about the horrific scenes on Facebook.

“We had an absolutely amazing time at Youth Fest today until neo-Nazis showed up to protest me,” the artist said.

‘They had a wonderful time screaming ‘are there any Jews here’, giving the good old Nazi salute and screaming at me for being ‘demon meat’. Help reporting them would be super appreciated.’

It comes as NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet called for the Hitler salute to be banned in his state following ugly scenes at a recent football match in Sydney where fans performed the Nazi salute and jeered during the Indigenous Welcome To Country.

Police confirmed they attended the neo-Nazi protest – which was held at the festival to mark the end of the school holidays

Rose Iser, a Moonee Valley councillor, praised the work of local police who prevented the situation from developing further.

“Unfortunately, the inclusive values ​​embedded in the entertainment attracted hate speech and intolerance in the form of a handful of extremist protesters,” Cr Iser said.

‘Moonee Ponds Police did a magnificent job of keeping everyone safe from the terrifying shouts of people who really should have had better things to do on a sunny Friday.

‘Thank you to all the families and staff who ignored the hate and filled the park with love and laughter and stayed loud and proud.

‘Everyone, regardless of race, religion, gender identity and sexual orientation, is welcome in the Valley of Moonee.’

“Police were called to an event at around 12pm after a group of 12 protesters attended and caused a disturbance,” Victoria Police said in a statement.

‘A counter protest group attended and the police were there to ensure there was no breach of the peace. The event ended and all parties left the area. No one was arrested.’

Another performer at the Youth Fest wrote about the interaction on their social media page, saying the protesters had tried to tear down her community

Sir. Perrottet is the latest to condemn the behavior of Sydney United fans after supporters booed natives and even displayed Nazi salutes

“On Friday I had the absolute pleasure of attending Youth Fest in Queens Park where I performed my bubble act and planned to perform some jazz and lip sync numbers,” said the performer.

‘Unfortunately, not everyone is a fan of face paint, glitter, puppies and bubbles. Neo-N*Zi white supremacists even went to the trouble of printing a custom banner for me (complete misspelling of my last name) while screaming about my drag actions.

‘My community has been so important at this time and the outpouring of love and support has been phenomenal. Hate will not divide us and this act of hate has only confirmed me in what I do.

‘When I started drawing, I wanted to become the person I wish I had grown up to be. Standing as my authentic self to those who seek to dismantle makes me feel like I’m one step closer to being that person.’

Sydney United supporters hit out at rogue members of the fanbase for leaving a “bad stain” on society (pictured shows fan raising right arm in Nazi salute)

Meanwhile, Mr Perrottet condemned the behavior of Sydney United fans after supporters booed Indigenous Welcome to Country and even issued Nazi salutes.

‘My position is that if they are caught, there should be a lifetime ban in place,’ he said on Monday.

‘This behavior is not acceptable in our great country.’

NSW Police are now investigating the incident and will speak to the clubs involved.

Lucy Zelić, who was most recently a sports presenter for SBS, was the latest in a line of high-profile presenters, athletes and commentators to hit out at the disgraceful display witnessed by tens of thousands of fans on Saturday night.

Lucy Zelić, who was most recently a sports presenter for SBS, is the latest in a line of high-profile presenters, athletes and commentators to hit out at the disgraceful display by some Sydney United fans during the Australia Cup final on Saturday.

Some supporters of United, formerly known as Sydney Croatia, were heard singing Za Dom Spremni (For Homeland – Ready), a song used by the far-right Ustase movement in the 1930s and 1940s, at the match.

Disturbing pictures and videos doing the rounds on social media also appeared to show fans performing a fascist salute during the match.

Some could also be heard singing and allegedly booing during the national anthem and the traditional Welcome to Country ahead of the match against Macarthur.

Zelić took to Twitter on Sunday to call out the behavior of ‘so-called fans’ whose disrespect overshadowed the game, which was held at Sydney’s Commbank Stadium.

Images of fans with their right arms raised in what appeared to be a Nazi salute quickly went viral on social media during the game and have been widely condemned

“What happened at last night’s @AustraliaCup final was shocking and simply devastating and I couldn’t believe it,” she tweeted.

‘It was the first time I felt embarrassed by the actions of my countrymen, and I was not alone. Their beliefs and behavior are not a true representation of Croatians, just as the actions of fans are never representative of a football club.

“What’s worse is that many of them appeared to be teenagers who simply do not know how deep the consequences of their actions run.”

Zelić added that she knew how it felt to be on the receiving end of racism and was often told, “f**k of back to Croatia wog”.

She said this had confused her because Australia had always felt like home.

A section of Sydney United fans reportedly started booing and singing chants during the national anthem and Welcome to Country

The journalist said fans found guilty of the Nazi salutes should be hit with lifetime bans from future games as well as “face the full arm of the law”.

More importantly, she said fans should be made to complete an ‘educational course in history’ and be confronted with images from Nazi concentration camps and listen to stories from Holocaust survivors.

“I’m so glad our football community stood up to condemn the actions and hold people to account, but the language around this is also important and can be as divisive as it can be unifying,” she tweeted.

‘Celebrating our culture and heritage will never replace that because, as the game of football has taught us – there is a place at the table for everyone.’

United supporters were also accused of booing during the Welcome to Country performance by Erin Wilkins (pictured), who appeared visibly shocked

The presenter’s condemnation of fans who ‘disrespected’ what was meant to be a historic moment in Australian football comes as supporters hit out at rogue members of the fanbase for leaving an ‘ugly stain’ on society.

“This has become a regular occurrence at matches with Croatian teams, see Dinamo fans in Milan recently,” one user responded to Zelić’s tweets.

– It seems to be normalized behavior among football fans. It needs to be called out, but unfortunately prominent sports journalists do not do that’.

Football Australia said it has zero tolerance for racism and has launched a full investigation.