Melbourne mum’s babies were taken from Sunshine Hospital to Sandringham Hospital before she saw them

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A frustrated family called the hospital system “broken” after a new mother had to wait four days to see her premature babies for the first time.

Grandmother Anne said her daughter, Sally, had an emergency cesarean delivery for her six-week premature twins at Sunshine Hospital in Melbourne.

However, due to a shortage of hospital beds, her newborn babies were immediately sent to Sandringham Hospital, 25 miles away.

Devastated first-time mom Sally didn’t get to see or hold her preterm babies for the first time until four days after her cesarean delivery at Sunshine Hospital (above), Melbourne

First-time mom Sally didn’t get a chance to see or hold her babies before they were taken and had to stay in her hospital for four days due to complications from her surgery.

“They didn’t give her a reason why, they just said hopefully the babies can come back,” Anne told Melbourne radio station 3AW.

Once Sally was released from the hospital, she was not offered patient transport to see the twins, despite still not being well, she was given several medications and ordered to rest.

“I went to pick her up on Thursday and took her right away to see the babies,” Anne said.

Since then, the mother has made the four-hour journey from her home to the twins’ hospital every day.

The two babies were taken to Sandringham Hospital, 25 miles from their mother, moments after they were born, as there were not enough beds at Sunshine Hospital

Sally’s husband has decided to stay at work until the babies get home so they can make the most of his free time.

However, that means that Sally either has to drive herself or ask Anne for help.

“I’m so mad at them,” Anne said. “As first-time parents, you’re supposed to be together and they’re not, they’re divorced.

“Mum’s not doing well mentally because she’s not with her babies. The hospital system is broken.’

Anne then revealed that Sunshine Hospital had talked about taking the twins interstate before their father intervened.

Now Sandringham Hospital is discussing moving the babies from their care to Werribee Hospital, closer to where their parents live.

“Yet every day they say tomorrow, tomorrow,” Anne said.

She added that the care at Sandringham Hospital has been great and that it is not their fault that the twins are so far away from their parents because ‘it is their job to look after babies’.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted VicHealth for comment.