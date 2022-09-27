Melbourne mum left with half a house after botched home renovations: Extension Factory

The company responsible for the project has admitted they made a mistake

An enraged homeowner has left with ‘half a house’ after renovations have raged from hell at the construction company she claims she is responsible for after staying in a suburban ‘waterfall’ with a tarp for a roof.

Jill Harris signed a contract almost two years ago to add a second floor to her small Upper Ferntree Gully home, in eastern Melbourne.

But a series of failures led to the project being repeatedly pushed back, leaving Mrs. Harris with a ‘homemade pool’ instead of a house, with water leaking on her when it rains.

Surveyors have now ordered craftsmen to take down all the tools, claiming that the ‘owner and builders’ are not complying with building regulations.

The stalemate has left Mrs. Harris and her son living in the maze of tarpaulins that are constantly dripping and full of moldy fixtures and falling apart.

“I call this the tent, I live in the tent, because there is no roof over my room or my son’s room,” she said. A current matter on Tuesday.

Ms. Harris said the only way she can hit the business back is by decorating a house’s clutter like a life-size bad review.

Signs taped to her fence call the house a “health hazard” and say it “is ruining lives.”

The company owner admits a mistake but insists that part of the blame lies with Ms. Harris and her brother, a former employee of the company, for not agreeing to move during the renovation.

He said ‘it’s not the kind of job you let someone occupy the property’.

The expansion is currently at a standstill with a surveyor ordering construction to stop.

They claim this is due to the ‘owner(s) and their builders failing to comply with building regulations’.

Mrs. Harris is left in the dark about when and if her house will ever be finished.

“Just give me back my house, what I even had. At least I had a life then,” she said.

The chaos started early in construction, when craftsmen were forced to demolish all their work and start over after a series of mistakes.

“(It) just went completely wrong from there. They built it 160 millimeters out of the square, which we didn’t find out until 12 months later,’ said Mrs. Harris.