Melbourne man overdoses in carpark near Richmond injecting room

A man has overdosed in a ‘drug den’ just meters from a legal injection room – as locals slam the facility, saying they are fed up with ‘junkies’ roaming the streets and openly shooting up.

Disturbing footage shows Melbourne paramedics trying to revive the man believed to have overdosed on heroin in a multi-level car park near North Richmond injection room last week.

Another man watching is seen acting erratically before abruptly collapsing to the ground.

A woman is heard in the background of the video saying that she is ‘traumatised’.

Confronting footage has emerged showing Victorian paramedics trying to revive a man who overdosed in a car park close to North Richmond injection room

Another man standing near emergency services in the video acts erratically before abruptly falling to the ground

The man, who was revived, is now recovering at the hospital, according to police Herald Sun.

The car park has been branded a “drug den” by locals who say addicts hide between cars and openly use drugs.

Residents have slammed the injection room nearby, claiming public drug use in the area was ‘out of control’.

‘We are tired of being confronted with this everyday life. More outreach workers are needed to help drug users and prevent overdoses,” said a local.

He claimed the injection room ‘clearly failed’.

Melbourne’s medically supervised injection center was launched amid controversy in 2018 as part of an 18-month trial that was extended to 2023.

Daniel Andrews’ government introduced the scheme in an attempt to save lives and prevent overdoses by providing a hygienic space for drug users in the throes of addiction.

The multi-level car park where the man overdosed is just meters from North Richmond’s injection room (pictured)

The man is believed to have overdosed on heroin, but is now recovering in hospital

Sharon Neven, a resident who has lived in North Richmond for more than 20 years, echoed the man’s concerns and called for change.

‘This is just so sad. There are people out there who think we deserve to live among this and make us feel guilty for complaining. Families shouldn’t be put through this, she said.

Ms Neven added that if the injection room was ‘serious about saving lives’, staff would monitor nearby streets and look for people who had visited their facility, used or overdosed on drugs.

Victoria’s shadow mental health minister Emma Kealy said the state government was not upfront about the injection room failing ‘all performance measures’.

“There are multiple overdose deaths within 1km of the venue, multiple needles in the street, and children in the nearby elementary school exposed to drug use, sexual acts and dead bodies,” she said.

A Victoria Police spokesman told Daily Mail Australia that police officers had attended the scene to assist paramedics but were not required after they arrived.

A Victorian Police spokesman said officers would continue to target drug-related crime in the Richmond area (pictured, two people seen using drugs in Melbourne’s north)

The spokesman said police will continue to ‘maintain a strong focus on disrupting and tackling drug-related crime in the Richmond area’.

‘Police will continue to run highly visible patrols across the Richmond area to detect and deter crime, while local detectives focus on making the area a hostile environment for criminals by targeting offenders and conducting thorough investigations into serious crime.’

A spokeswoman for Victoria’s Department of Health said in a statement that drug use and anti-social behavior was an ongoing problem in the North Richmond area, which was why an injection room was established.

She claimed the clinic had saved 44 lives, dealt with 5900 overdoses and taken pressure off hospitals and local health services.

The state government is currently considering another injection room in the area.