Melbourne man charged after throwing a suspected Molotov cocktail into a Southbank restaurant

A 39-year-old man has been accused of allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail at a restaurant on a popular food promenade.

The man was charged with reckless endangerment and two counts of arson following the Southbank, Melbourne incident on Wednesday.

Police claimed he started a small fire in the reception toilets of a hotel on Whiteman Street just before 12:30 p.m.

A man threw a Molotov cocktail through a window of a Southbank boardwalk restaurant near Crown Casino, police claimed (pictured, stock photo of a Molotov cocktail)

The man was charged with reckless conduct endangering persons and two counts of arson following the incident in Southbank, Melbourne, on Wednesday (pictured, Southbank Promenade in Melbourne’s CBD)

The fire was extinguished before the man, who was seen in the foyer afterwards, moved on to Clarendon Street.

He then reportedly threw a Molotov cocktail through a window at a Southbank boardwalk restaurant near Crown Casino around 1 a.m., police said.

It caused a fire that damaged an outdoor awning and the restaurant’s tables and chairs, but was quickly extinguished.

The man was arrested shortly after the incident and was due to appear before the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday morning.

Melbourne Crime Investigation Unit detectives are calling on witnesses to come forward.