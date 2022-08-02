Melbourne lawyer, Saarah Hannah Bulbul, killed in a motorbike accident while travelling in Turkey

The heartbroken family of a young lawyer raises money to build a freshwater spring in a developing country in Africa after she was killed in a horrific motorcycle accident abroad.

Melburnian Saarah Hannah Bulbul, 25, was on holiday with her parents and two sisters in Turkey when she tragically died in a crash on July 28.

She was riding on the back of the motorcycle in Istanbul when the rider lost control of the vehicle.

Saarah Hannah Bulbul (above) was tragically killed in a motorcycle accident in Istanbul while on holiday from Melbourne with her family in Turkey

She was pronounced dead on the way to hospital, while the motorcyclist suffered only minor injuries.

Ms Bulbul’s family said they are now raising money to build a water well in a developing country in Africa to commemorate her in accordance with her Muslim faith.

Her emotional sister Nesi, 30, said she was taken ‘way too soon’.

“We are all devastated. She was really full of life and had everything she ever wanted and everything was going well for her,” she told the Herald Sun.

Nesi added that her family has buried Mrs. Bulbul in a cemetery in Turkey, where they have stayed since her death.

Ms Bulbul’s family (pictured with her mother Janice Bulbul) raises money to build a well in a developing country in Africa in honor of the young lawyer

Ms Bulbul was born in Australia but spent most of her childhood in Turkey before her family settled in the Melbourne suburb of Mitcham.

She later attended Swinburne University and was 10 months into her first job as a lawyer when she died.

“She loved her job and she broke it, she loved working there and recently they told her she was going somewhere,” Nesi said.

She described Ms Bulbul as an active and witty young woman whose friends “meaned everything to her.”

Nesi recalled that when the family moved to Australia, Ms Bulbul did well in her new environment and always made her family laugh.

“When you move to Australia culturally, you have to put yourself there, and she did, no problem,” she said.