Melbourne is lit up in tribute to Olivia Newton-John

Some of Melbourne’s most famous monuments have been lit up in honor of Olivia Newton-John, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 73.

The Grease star, who was born in Cambridge, UK before moving to Melbourne at the age of six, died peacefully at her Southern California home surrounded by family and friends. Her husband John Easterling announced her death on her Facebook page on Monday.

As a moving tribute, the Victorian capital’s Federation Square, Flinders Street station and Bolte Bridge were shrouded in pink lights.

Some of Melbourne’s most famous monuments have been lit up in honor of Olivia Newton-John, who died on Tuesday at the age of 73

A black and white photo of the star was also projected onto Federation Square, carrying the message: “Fed Square is lit pink in memory of Olivia Newton-John and for her inspiring life, celebrated career in entertainment and profound contribution to research and treatment.” from cancer

A black and white photo of the star was also projected onto Federation Square, carrying the message: “Fed Square is lit pink in memory of Olivia Newton-John and for her inspiring life, celebrated career in entertainment and profound contribution to research and treatment.” of cancer.

Vale Olivia Newton John.

Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews said on Tuesday he will contact the star’s family this week to propose a state funeral for the star.

“As for celebrating her life, her music and film and all the other great contributions she has made, of course we want to talk to the family and be as respectful as possible,” he told media.

Just days before her death, Olivia Newton-John posted a heartwarming photo to Instagram with her husband John Easterling

Newton-John’s husband announced her death on her Facebook page on Monday. she was 73

As a moving tribute, the Victorian capital’s Federation Square, Flinders Street Station and Bolte Bridge were covered in pink lights

As a moving tribute, the Victorian capital’s Federation Square, Flinders Street station and Bolte Bridge were shrouded in pink lights. Flinders Street station is pictured

Olivia lends her name to the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Center, which is located in Heidelberg, Melbourne.

“She took her cancer journey and used it to save lives and change lives, and that’s just a very impressive thing,” Andrews added.

“The research that is done there (at the cancer and wellness center), the treatment, the care, the love and support that is central there, is a lasting legacy for the person she was.”

Olivia lends her name to the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Center, which is located in Heidelberg, Melbourne. Flinders Street Station is pictured

Bolte Bridge was lit pink in tribute to Olivia Newton-John

The Grease star passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends after a brave and extraordinarily public decades-long battle with cancer.

Olivia’s husband John Easterling announced her death on her Facebook page.”

Dame Olivia Newton-John, 73, passed away peacefully this morning at her Southern California ranch surrounded by family and friends.

The Grease star passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends after a brave and extraordinarily public decades-long battle with cancer. The National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) is lit up in tribute to the British-born Australian singer

The glowing entrance to the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV)