Melbourne hotel reinstates employee after involvement in Sheezel abuse

“We continue to emphasize with the colleague the importance of reflecting our hotels’ values of diversity, equity and inclusion.”
Dvir Abramovich, chairman of the Anti-Defamation Commission, said he was baffled by Voco’s decision to reinstate the employee.
“Racist slander and hatred are never acceptable and must have consequences. The company should have distanced itself from this ugly rhetoric and from the person who perpetrated this travesty,” he said.
“If the organization is to send the unmistakable and strong message that it stands behind its Jewish staff, customers and community, it must demonstrate that it will never tolerate religious intolerance and harassment.
“I urge the Voco Melbourne Central to reflect on its values and to see if it has done the right thing.”
The AFL announced Monday that its integrity department is conducting an investigation into the online abuse, verifying whether those who took part in the abuse are club members.
As it stands now, no reports have been made to the police.
“Charging a young man on the eve of realizing his dream of being drafted into the AFL is regrettable and unacceptable, and there is no place for this kind of behavior anywhere in our community,” said an AFL spokesman.
The age removed the post from Facebook the next day after the social media team was made aware of the hateful comments. All other posts linking to the article on social media were restricted to prevent further comment.
Act Age editor Michael Bachelard said the published article was a beautiful, positive story about a young man facing a big day – his tour of duty for the AFL.
“It is disgraceful and disappointing that sewer residents on social media have taken such a story as an excuse for vicious anti-Semitic abuse,” he said.
Loading
“Since this is unfortunately becoming more and more common, we normally use our discretion to block comments on stories that even mention a person’s religion or race. (The social media companies don’t allow us to pre-moderate comments.) On this occasion, unfortunately, the story was posted at a busy time — the night of the state election — and the usual prudent practice was overlooked.
“Comments were not blocked or adequately moderated until the issue was brought to our attention, when the situation was rectified. For this we apologize to Harry Sheezel and the wider Jewish community.”
In the national draft, Sheezel was named the No. 3 pick by the Kangaroos on Monday after Aaron Cadman and Will Ashcroft went to GWS and Brisbane respectively. The youngster expressed his gratitude and said he was delighted to be a part of the rebuild in North Melbourne.
When asked how it felt to be the first Jewish player of this century and how he handled the online abuse, he said: “I just try to be a role model.
“Hopefully I can be an example for these kids [in the community].”
Sheezel added that he would not tolerate the abuse and that appropriate action should be taken against those responsible.
“I don’t really let that stuff get to me,” he said. “I try to focus on what I can control.”
Multiple Ukrainian embassies receive 'bloody packages' with ANIMAL eyes after the consulate in Spain received…
With 2022 ending on a somewhat uneventful note, all eyes are on 2023, as Apple…
Ex-cabinet minister Sajid Javid says he will NOT stand in next election amid exodus as…
Knockoff Rolex Watches: All over the world, there are a lot of fake products, but…
John Lewis Partnership partners with Abrdn to develop 1,000 homes during a move to reduce…
Cities across China continued to ease COVID restrictions and relax testing and quarantine rules following…