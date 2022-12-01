Melbourne hotel reinstates employee after involvement in Sheezel abuse

“We continue to emphasize with the colleague the importance of reflecting our hotels’ values ​​of diversity, equity and inclusion.” Dvir Abramovich, chairman of the Anti-Defamation Commission, said he was baffled by Voco’s decision to reinstate the employee. “Racist slander and hatred are never acceptable and must have consequences. The company should have distanced itself from this ugly rhetoric and from the person who perpetrated this travesty,” he said. “If the organization is to send the unmistakable and strong message that it stands behind its Jewish staff, customers and community, it must demonstrate that it will never tolerate religious intolerance and harassment. “I urge the Voco Melbourne Central to reflect on its values ​​and to see if it has done the right thing.”

Act Age editor Michael Bachelard said the published article was a beautiful, positive story about a young man facing a big day – his tour of duty for the AFL. “It is disgraceful and disappointing that sewer residents on social media have taken such a story as an excuse for vicious anti-Semitic abuse,” he said. Loading “Since this is unfortunately becoming more and more common, we normally use our discretion to block comments on stories that even mention a person’s religion or race. (The social media companies don’t allow us to pre-moderate comments.) On this occasion, unfortunately, the story was posted at a busy time — the night of the state election — and the usual prudent practice was overlooked. “Comments were not blocked or adequately moderated until the issue was brought to our attention, when the situation was rectified. For this we apologize to Harry Sheezel and the wider Jewish community.”