Melbourne homeowners make millions in a year as Nine purchase their properties for The Block

Some very lucky Melbourne homeowners have made a fortune after Channel Nine bought their newly purchased properties to use for the next season of The Block.

Producers of the successful renovation show paid $2.75 million for a three-bedroom home after it sold for $1,889 million last year.

Meanwhile, Nine also bought a four-bedroom house, which went under the hammer in 2021 for $1.44 million, for a whopping $3 million.

The two adjacent homes are part of a row of five classic brick homes Nine purchased in Charming Street, Hampton East.

According to realestate.com.au.between June 29 and July 1, the network spent $14.3 million for the 2023 season of The Block.

Only one of the five purchased homes along the row of houses at numbers 14, 16, 18, 20 and 22 has two bedrooms. The other four boast three to four bedrooms.

The size of each block ranges from 575 to 703 m².

Sold in June 2022 for $1,889 million before Nine’s recent purchase for $2.75 million, No.22 is a beautiful three-bedroom, one-bathroom cream brick home.

Built in the mid-1950s, the cozy spread sits on a 632 sqm block surrounded by beautiful gardens.

The property retains many of its classic features, including a vintage bathroom, and has plenty of old world charm.

Meanwhile, the four-bedroom, three-bathroom home at number 14, which sold in February 2021 for $1.44 million before Channel Nine spent $3 million to secure it, is a sprawling 609-square-foot property.

The pretty red-brick home features spacious living areas and has already had a few makeovers, including the kitchen and one of the bathrooms.

The Block filmed the 2021 season in neighboring Hampton, just two miles from the 2023 location.

One of the Block’s regulars, Denise Jacobs, said East Hampton “lighted up,” even though it was Hampton’s “poor cousin,” which tends to be more expensive.