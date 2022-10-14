Melbourne grandmother bashed outside Greek Orthodox church

A student who accidentally punched a grandmother on the steps of his Greek Orthodox church was on a night out to ‘cheer up’ after the death of his own grandmother, a court has heard.

Amrick Roy, 27, pleaded guilty in Victoria’s County Court on Friday to the ‘vicious’ assault in March 2021 of Penelope Katsavos, 79, in Melbourne’s South Yarra.

Katsavos unlocked the doors of Sts Constantine and Helen’s Greek Orthodox Church, where she had volunteered for 30 years, at about 06:00 when she was attacked by Roy in an unprovoked attack.

He head-butted her, knocked her to the ground and then kicked her repeatedly before fleeing with her shopping cart, which he drove around South Yarra before dumping.

Katsavos lay bleeding for 30 minutes before she was found by a street cleaner who called paramedics. She suffered two brain bleeds, a broken hip and a broken wrist in the attack.

Roy’s defense lawyer told the court on Friday that his client’s grandmother had recently died and a friend convinced him to go to the Revolver Upstairs nightclub in Prahran on the night of March 12 to ‘cheer him up’, reports Herald Sun.

After a night of heavy drinking, he assaulted a number of people in the street as he left the club before attacking the grandmother-of-six.

Judge John Carmody said Katsavos had recently celebrated her 78th birthday when “this young guy full of grog and maybe other things hit her on the head and knocked her down”.

Katsavos said in her victim impact statement that she had been left with lasting effects and could no longer properly care for her husband with dementia, who had been moved to a care home.

“I miss my husband (and) I miss my independence,” she said.

But despite her ordeal, Katsavos said she had forgiven Roy.

‘My only hope is that… you will learn to be a better person.’

Forensic psychologist Nina Zimmerman testified that Roy has schizophrenia and had stopped taking his medication weeks before the attack, but did not think he met the criteria for a mental impairment defense.

He will be sentenced on October 21.