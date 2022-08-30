Melbourne gangland widow Roberta Williams, 53, joins OnlyFans

<!–

Roberta Williams has her daughter’s support for her bold next step after the gangland widow shockingly revealed she was joining OnlyFans.

The former wife of the murdered underworld king and drug lord Carl Williams shared the surprising news and a provocative photo on Instagram on Monday evening.

“Who’s ready to see another side of me?” teased the 53-year-old before directing her followers to her newly created OnlyFans page.

The post soon started to gather likes, including from her daughter Dhakota.

Williams continued to tease her followers on her new OnlyFans account, writing, “Dare to do it. See a side of me you’ve never seen before!’

Williams charges $30 a month to subscribe to her page, which is about double that of most Married At First Sight stars.

For example, Jessika Power and Olivia Frazer charge $15 a month to access their exclusive content, while Alana Lister and Hayley Vernon charge just $10.

Dhakota was nine years old when her father, drug lord Carl Williams, was beaten to death in Barwon Prison by fellow inmate Matthew Charles Johnson in 2010.

It comes after Williams appeared in County Court just days ago for organizing the “terrifying and traumatic” blackmail of a filmmaker in 2019.

The court was told on Friday that she had hired men to get money from Ryan Naumenko after she was not paid for her role on a reality TV show about mafia women.

Naumenko was repeatedly beaten and kicked by the men, who were told by Williams to “kill the bastards, he ain’t got no money.”

Williams received a community correction order after pleading guilty to blackmail and causing reckless injury.