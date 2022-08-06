Melbourne gang wars: 10 days to plot to kill Ex-Mongol, Sam ‘The Punisher’ Abdulrahim in Epping

Failed killers reportedly spent 10 days planning a botched attack on a former gang boss who recovered in less than three weeks.

Ex-Mongolian Sam ‘The Punisher’ Abdulrahim was shot eight times while sitting in his Mercedes-Benz during his cousin’s funeral procession on June 25.

Four of the bullets went into Abdulrahim’s chest, injuring his lungs, while the rest injured his liver and kidneys.

Police have tracked down one of the alleged attempted murderers by purchasing two jerry cans from Bunnings Warehouse in Epping, Melbourne (pictured, suspect carrying the jerry cans)

CCTV footage shows one of the alleged gunmen (above) fleeing the scene where he allegedly shot ex-Mongolian cyclist Sam ‘The Punisher’ Abdulrahim during his cousin’s funeral procession

The 32-year-old recovered “miraculously” just two weeks later, sharing an ominous post showing his healing chest from a hospital bed.

“Allah is greater than all these flops, they will have their day,” he said.

On Saturday, it was revealed that police had been hunting one of the alleged attempted killers from a pair of plastic jerry cans he bought from Bunnings Warehouse in Epping, Melbourne, 10 days before the June 15 attack. Herald Sun reports.

Detectives claim the cans were intended to carry fuel to burn the car driven in the attempted murder, a Mazda SUV, which perished when the suspects fled (above)

CCTV footage from Bunnings’ purchase shows him taking the two cans to a silver Subaru Impreza WRX with two other people inside.

Detectives claim the cans were used to carry fuel intended to burn the car driven in the attempted murder, a Mazda SUV.

However, the jerry cans were never used as the Mazda was destroyed in a crash as it fled the scene of the shooting.

Video footage shot minutes after the crash shows one of the killers jumping into the trash can of a fast food restaurant in an attempt to hide before leaving less than a minute later to look for another spot.

One of the alleged attempted murderers (above) was caught on CCTV shortly after the attack while walking down a residential street with a full Coles shopping bag

Abdulrahim (above) was reportedly told by new Mongolian boss, Phil Main, that the attack was not the work of the bike gang

Another of the alleged killers was spotted by CCTV walking down a residential street in Epping with a loaded Coles shopping bag.

However, the near-killers are probably more concerned about revenge from the former Mongol.

The 35-year-old kickboxer is said to still have strong ties to leading figures in the world of organized crime in the Middle East and was supported by other former Mongolian members who left the gang at the change of leadership in April.

The group’s new leader, Phil Main, reportedly spoke to Abdulrahim in the days following the shooting and told him it had nothing to do with the Mongols.