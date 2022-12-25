Melbourne father dressed up as Santa at Bunnings to complain to police after police arrested him

Mr Kerry says he will now file a complaint against police over the arrest

He was sprayed with pepper spray and arrested by police for ‘behaving erratically’

A father who dressed as Santa Claus in a Bunnings says he will file a complaint against police after being sprayed with pepper spray, forced to the ground and handcuffed.

Brian Kerry, 65, who has autism, was at Frankston Bunnings in south Melbourne last Thursday where staff accused him of acting erratically and refusing to leave.

Police arrived on the scene and dramatically arrested him around 1pm as shoppers watched in shock.

Mr Kerry, who claims he has autism, has berated police for their rough treatment of him and says he will be making a complaint against the officers

Victoria Police said they were forced to use pepper spray and wrestle Mr Kerry to the ground for allegedly assaulting both officers.

Police were called to a business on McMahons Road, Frankston around 1pm after reports of a man behaving erratically. The man was asked by staff to leave but refused,” a statement said.

“Officers were forced to escort the man out of the building, but he resisted the officers and attacked them.”

Mr Kerry refuted claims he acted erratically, saying shoppers approached him because of his costume.

‘I’m shopping. They claim I was a nuisance. People who come to me cause a nuisance?’ he told 7News.

Mr Kerry says he will now file a complaint against officers alleging police misconduct and bruising on his arm allegedly sustained during the arrest.

Mr Kerry showed bruises on his arm which he claimed came when police wrestled him to the ground and handcuffed him

Mr Kerry was treated by paramedics outside the Bunnings and taken to hospital after collapsing on the ground

The vision of Mr Kerry’s arrest, who is dressed in full costume, complete with boots and a belt, has spread across the internet.

The footage shows him lying on the ground, surrounded by officers.

Mr. Kerry fell to the ground and was treated by paramedics, who decided to transport him to hospital.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.