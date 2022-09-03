Melbourne family reveal why they are giving away their bar for free

<!–

The owners of a bar in Melbourne who are giving it away for free have been ‘overwhelmed’ by the response.

Charlotte Tizzard, her brother James Tizzard and her sister-in-law Katie Smith have been the owners of the Hard Rubbish bar in Melbourne for over six years.

But the trio say they’re getting older and “life has changed” for them meaning it’s harder to run the Hardo, so they’re looking for “younger” and more “energetic” new owners.

Instead of selling the business to the highest bidder, they’re giving it away for free to someone who presents the best plan for the bar, hoping to keep it as a staple in the local community.

The trio noted that it was difficult and expensive enough to start a business without the new owner or owners having to pay them as well.

The bar’s owners say it’s time to hand the business over to someone more “energetic.” Photo: Facebook

They list four reasons to give the bar away, including ‘because f*** capitalism’.

“Because not everyone has $100,000 in their bank, especially creatives,” they said.

“Because we want to choose and we want our wonderful employees to choose, and because we want our community to help us choose who will take over their local and what their plans are.

“Because we’d rather you invest your hard-earned savings in sailing the good ship Hardo into the future than give it to us rusty barnacles.”

The owners said their company had no debt and was making a “modest” profit.

Whoever takes over the bar has to pay other costs, such as employee wages, utilities, suppliers and the landlord.

People can submit their proposal in any form, including in writing, a song, a cartoon and interpretive dance.

“As long as it clearly shows why you think we should give you our bar and what your vision is for the place in the future,” they said.

Proposals must be submitted by October 15, and a shortlist of people will then present their ideas at a Q&A in November.

In a post on social media, the owners said they had received an “overwhelming response” so far.

“Remember, it’s a damn bar, and hospitality is hard work, so we want to see you put some real work into your application,” they said.

“Good luck and we can’t wait to see your fantastic inspiring applications.”