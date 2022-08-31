Melbourne family given $10.4million instead of $100

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A high-profile cryptocurrency trader who uses movie star Matt Damon in his ads accidentally transferred nearly $10.5 million to a Melbourne woman.

Crypto.com launched legal action against Thevamanogari Manivel and her sister Thilagavathy Gangadory after taking seven months to realize his mistake.

The error occurred when the company attempted to refund Ms. Manivel $100 in May 2021, but entered an account number in the payment portion of the transfer.

The $10,474,143 error was discovered during a company audit just before Christmas.

Crypto.com Accidentally Transferred Nearly $10.5 Million To A Melbourne Woman

When Crypto.com tried to get its money back, $1.35 million had already been spent on a five-bedroom luxury home and the rest had been moved to other accounts.

The house in the Melbourne suburb of Craigieburn, which has four bathrooms, a home gym and a cinema, was purchased on Feb. Herald Sun reported.

On February 7, Crypto.com issued freezing orders against Ms. Manivel’s bank account, but court documents reveal that $10.1 million had already been transferred to another joint account and $430,000 had been transferred to her daughter, Raveena Vijian.

The house registration was then handed over to Malaysia-based Ms. Gangadory before Crypto.com could issue freeze orders against her in March.

The company then took legal action in the Supreme Court against Ms. Gangadory to recover the cost of the house plus 10 percent interest.

The court heard that she was “seeking legal advice” and that her lawyers “would get in touch,” but neither she nor she appeared.

Judge James Dudley Elliott ordered Ms. Gangadory to pay Crypto.com $1.35 million, interest of $27,369 and fees, and that the Craigieburn home be sold.

“It is established that the Craigieburn property was acquired with funds traceable to the wrongful payment and would never have been in the hands of Gangadory had the wrongful payment not been made,” Mr Elliott said as he delivered his verdict.

For example, Gangadory was unduly enriched by receiving the purchase price of the Craigieburn property from the wrongful payment…

“Therefore, I was convinced that the orders regarding the sale of the Craigieburn property were appropriate.”

Thevamanogari Manivel reportedly bought a luxury home (pictured) in the Melbourne suburb of Craigieburn after accidentally receiving a $10,474,143 bank transfer

The commercial division of the Victorian Supreme Court heard the case in May, with reasons for Judge Elliott’s judgement made available last week.

Since Ms Gangadory was not represented in court, Judge Elliott wrote that “references to the facts of this case based on such uncontested evidence are necessarily open to challenge if Gangadory ever attempts to quash the default judgment.”

The judge added that she “has not responded to correspondence from (Crypto.com’s) lawyers” and that “the consequence of the non-appearance is that the allegations are acknowledged in the statement of claim.”

Separate orders have reportedly been made regarding the rest of the money accidentally transferred to Ms Manivel.

Crypto.com’s lawyers, Cornwalls Law, told the Daily Mail Australia that as the matter is pending in court, it was unable to comment.

Mrs. Manivel and Mrs. Gangadory could not be reached.