Melbourne electric car owners leave flyer in Brighton street calling on locals to ration electricity

The four EV owners made the request so they could charge their EVs

It was sent to residents living on a street in the Melbourne suburb of Brighton

A bizarre flyer from electric car owners urging residents of a Melbourne suburb to ration their electricity so they can charge their vehicles has sparked a furious debate online.

Locals in a street in Brighton were told in a flyer to ration their power as the four electric car owners in the neighborhood struggled to charge their vehicles.

‘As we encourage everyone to go green, we have been faced with some challenges in relation to electricity consumption’, it read.

‘In short, our infrastructure is from 1822 and our cars are from 2022!’

It went on to say that the ‘EV crew’ had met the night before sharing the leaflet.

“Basically to enable charging of our electric cars we will list our charging days times etc and we ask that during this time you ration your electricity usage ie: air conditioning, washers, dryers etc off when we charge our cars”

“The small sacrifice today will help put an end to global warming and its associated problems,” the flyer concluded.

News of the unusual folder was originally posted in a thread on Reddit before being shared to a public Facebook group.

But the street name was redacted, raising questions about its credibility.

One commenter thought the flyer was ‘manufactured and fishy’, while others said it was ‘made up’.

Despite doubts about the flyer’s legitimacy, the man who shared it insisted it was real.

Rhys Andrews said the car owner’s electricity company told them they could not charge multiple vehicles on the same street.

Electric cars can be charged using an outlet, but the process can take anywhere from 15 minutes to 20 hours, depending on the specific charger.

While public charging stations are available, electric car owners can also set up stations in their homes. Chargers used at home are usually set up in a garage.

The speed of charging will depend on the type of charger and the car owner’s access to electricity.

Single-phase power would charge an electric car in about six hours, while three-phase power would reduce that to about four hours.

Many social media users who reacted to the post slammed electric car owners for their strange request.

“I can’t imagine turning off the facilities I’ve worked so hard to acquire so the neighbors can charge their cars,” said one.

‘You want the EV mess; you figure out what to do with it and leave others out of your self-inflicted dilemma.’

Another commented: ‘Why should I ration my electricity because someone else made a bad car choice.’

‘I wanted to say no. Why should everyone else suffer for their stupid choices. Electric cars are not the ‘green’ solution that everyone thinks they are,” added a third.

Bayside Mayor Alex Del Porto, who claimed he was unaware of the electricity problem in the Brighton neighbourhood, said the council was already working with Goldstein federal MP Zoe Daniel to install a new charging station in Sandringham.

“The council has contributed $5000 to the business case,” he told the Herald Sun.

‘There are also already charging stations at Chadstone Shopping Center which are available to the public.’