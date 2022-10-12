Melbourne electric car owners leave flyer in Brighton street calling on locals to ration electricity
A bizarre flyer from electric car owners urging residents of a Melbourne suburb to ration their electricity so they can charge their vehicles has sparked a furious debate online.
Locals in a street in Brighton were told in a flyer to ration their power as the four electric car owners in the neighborhood struggled to charge their vehicles.
‘As we encourage everyone to go green, we have been faced with some challenges in relation to electricity consumption’, it read.
‘In short, our infrastructure is from 1822 and our cars are from 2022!’
A flyer posted in a neighborhood in the Melbourne suburb of Brighton has urged residents to ration their electricity so that electric car owners can charge their cars
It went on to say that the ‘EV crew’ had met the night before sharing the leaflet.
“Basically to enable charging of our electric cars we will list our charging days times etc and we ask that during this time you ration your electricity usage ie: air conditioning, washers, dryers etc off when we charge our cars”
“The small sacrifice today will help put an end to global warming and its associated problems,” the flyer concluded.
News of the unusual folder was originally posted in a thread on Reddit before being shared to a public Facebook group.
But the street name was redacted, raising questions about its credibility.
One commenter thought the flyer was ‘manufactured and fishy’, while others said it was ‘made up’.
Despite doubts about the flyer’s legitimacy, the man who shared it insisted it was real.
Rhys Andrews said the car owner’s electricity company told them they could not charge multiple vehicles on the same street.
Electric cars can be charged using an outlet, but the process can take anywhere from 15 minutes to 20 hours, depending on the specific charger.
While public charging stations are available, electric car owners can also set up stations in their homes. Chargers used at home are usually set up in a garage.
The speed of charging will depend on the type of charger and the car owner’s access to electricity.
Single-phase power would charge an electric car in about six hours, while three-phase power would reduce that to about four hours.
The EV owners were lambasted by social media users after pictures of the flyer appeared on a Reddit thread and then in a Facebook group (stock image)
Many social media users who reacted to the post slammed electric car owners for their strange request.
“I can’t imagine turning off the facilities I’ve worked so hard to acquire so the neighbors can charge their cars,” said one.
‘You want the EV mess; you figure out what to do with it and leave others out of your self-inflicted dilemma.’
Another commented: ‘Why should I ration my electricity because someone else made a bad car choice.’
‘I wanted to say no. Why should everyone else suffer for their stupid choices. Electric cars are not the ‘green’ solution that everyone thinks they are,” added a third.
Bayside Mayor Alex Del Porto, who claimed he was unaware of the electricity problem in the Brighton neighbourhood, said the council was already working with Goldstein federal MP Zoe Daniel to install a new charging station in Sandringham.
“The council has contributed $5000 to the business case,” he told the Herald Sun.
‘There are also already charging stations at Chadstone Shopping Center which are available to the public.’
Press to ban the sale of petrol cars
New petrol and diesel cars could be banned from sale in Sydney within the next five years if a radical plan by a think tank gets the green light.
The Committee for Sydney, an urban policy think tank made up of a highly influential group of business leaders and infrastructure experts, has put forward a number of proposals to halve carbon emissions by 2030.
The committee released its Decarbonising Sydney report in August, which revealed plans to ban the sale of petrol and diesel cars by 2027 and gas appliances by 2030.
Increasing the number of electric vehicles on the road is a recommendation, along with no new gas connections and the electrification of taxpayer-owned schools, hospitals, homes and office blocks
Petrol and diesel cars could no longer be sold within the next five years under radical plans to ban them from the roads and replace them with electric vehicles (stock image)
“NSW’s climate policies are leading the nation, but this research is a wakeup call that Sydney is not on the way to net zero – we have plenty of work to do,” committee spokesman Sam Kernaghan said.
Diesel and petrol cars are the biggest driver of emissions in the area and should be completely replaced by electric vehicles, according to the report.
A blanket ban on petrol guzzlers will follow in the footsteps of the ACT, which plans to phase out all emissions-producing vehicles by 2035.
‘The NSW EV Strategy aims for electric vehicles to make up half of all new car sales by 2030, leading to approx. 15 percent of the passenger fleet is electric,’ the report states.
“Our Accelerated Net Zero Transition model shows that we need a much faster ramp-up: All new cars must be electric by 2027, so electric cars make up around 30 percent of the passenger fleet by 2030 – twice as much as in the Steady Transition approach .’
The committee released its Decarbonising Sydney report in August, which revealed diesel and petrol cars are the biggest driver of emissions in the area (stock image)
The plan to ban the sale of petrol cars in NSW by 2027 is more ambitious than other countries, with Germany and the UK waiting until 2030 and California 2035.
The committee wants to increase the expected number of electric cars on the roads in 2030 from 470,000 to 850,000.
It also wants to replace all commercial and public fleets with electric vehicles by the same year.
“A key reason electricity supply is constrained in Australia is the lack of fuel standards, along with no future ban on new petrol/diesel vehicles,” the report said.
“A ban on the sale of petrol and diesel cars, announced in good time, would also send a clear signal to the industry that electric cars need charging, servicing and supply chain networks.”