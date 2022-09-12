Melbourne driver allegedly caught ‘having sex’ with female passenger after police chase

He reportedly drove more than 100 km/h over the limit in a red V

Police were confronted with a bizarre scene when they attacked the alleged driver that led to a dangerous three-hour chase – the man and his female passenger having sex in the front seat.

The 27-year-old man, from Fawkner, Melbourne, is accused of driving a red Volkswagen Golf with false number plates, traveling at 180 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Minns Road in Kurunjang around 11.45pm on Sunday. .

Police began chasing the vehicle when the driver failed to stop and have now asked the public to come forward with dashcam footage that could aid their investigation.

Officers used spikes at an intersection, causing the Volkswagen’s two front tires to rupture, but the hatchback kept referring to them.

A Victoria Police Air Wing was called in to track the car as it entered the Western Highway and headed south-east towards Melbourne – traveling only about 25 miles with both front tires inflated from the spikes.

Traffic was cleared as the car crossed the Westgate Freeway and for more along the Monash Freeway tire spikes were deployed by Domain Tunnel officers.

The car finally came to a stop in South Melbourne just before 3 a.m.

Police claim that when the driver was arrested, they found a man who had “intercourse” with a 23-year-old female passenger, 7News reported.

A driver of a red Volkswagen Golf (pictured) reportedly had sexual intercourse with his female passenger after leading police during a three-hour car chase

Police reportedly clocked the driver at around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday who was driving 180 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Minns Road in Kurunjang (pictured)

The alleged driver was arrested and charged with dangerous driving, driving without a license, committing offenses while on bail, violating bail and possessing a controlled weapon.

He stood before the Sunshine Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The woman was arrested but later released without charge.

No one was injured in the chase, which lasted more than three hours.

Police are calling on anyone with a dashcam of the chase to come forward.